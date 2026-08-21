Maybourne owners agree new ownership structure for ultra-luxury hospitality group

LONDON, Aug. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Regis Maybourne (UK) Ltd and Selene SARL, a subsidiary of Constellation Hotels Holding Limited ("CHH" or "Constellation Hotels"), have agreed a new ownership and management framework for their shared portfolio of iconic, luxury hotels.

As part of a longstanding agreement between the shareholders, Regis Maybourne (UK) Ltd becomes the sole owner of Maybourne, the ultra-luxury hospitality company behind some of the world's most renowned hotels. Regis Maybourne (UK) Ltd will continue to own Claridge's in London, The Maybourne Riviera in the South of France and The Maybourne Beverly Hills in California.

Constellation Hotels will continue to own the emblematic, ultra-luxurious properties The Connaught, The Emory and The Berkeley in London, as well as the upcoming Saint Germain hotel in Paris and a development in Marrakech. Existing hotel management arrangements will remain in place, with Maybourne managing the hotels for an agreed period. Ownership of the underlying hotel assets remains unchanged.

Together, Regis Maybourne (UK) Ltd and Constellation Hotels remain committed to preserving the remarkable heritage, exceptional standards of service and extraordinary guest experiences for which these iconic hotels are renowned.

Marc Socker continues as Chief Executive Officer of Maybourne. Gianluca Muzzi will return from his role as Co-CEO of Maybourne to lead Constellation Hotels and further hospitality operational appointments will be announced shortly.

Marc Socker, CEO of Maybourne, said: "For many years under dual ownership, Maybourne has operated a remarkable portfolio of hotels; properties that set the standard for ultra-luxury hospitality around the world. Although we are no longer co-owners, we remain partners, and I want to be clear to our staff, guests, suppliers and industry colleagues that nothing changes in how these hotels are run or experienced, nor in Maybourne's commitment to excellence."

Gianluca Muzzi, CEO of Constellation Hotels, said: "For many years, the close partnership between Constellation and Maybourne has created an unrivalled portfolio of the world's finest luxury hotels.

"Under this new ownership framework, we will continue to invest in the enduring success of these exceptional assets to ensure they remain the most celebrated luxury destinations for generations to come."

The agreement took effect on 9 July 2026.