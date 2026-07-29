Mars strengthens its European mint supply chain through the Shubh Mint programme

Mars is integrating menthol sourced through its Shubh Mint programme into its European chewing gum supply chain, supplying factories in the UK and Poland.

The programme has now engaged more than 24,000 farmers in India, helping more than double their mint incomes while reducing production costs by around 20%.

Building on nine years of impact, Mars is now systematically embedding Shubh mint across its brand portfolio in Europe and is expanding the programme to a 'full farm' approach to help farmers achieve a verified living income.

LONDON, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mars is bringing natural menthol sourced through its Shubh Mint programme into its European chewing gum supply chain, as the company begins integrating the sustainably sourced ingredient into its manufacturing operations in the UK and Poland.

Shubh Mint Programme

Mint is a critical ingredient for many of Mars, Incorporated's global brands, yet its supply chain presented significant business risk. Approximately 80% of the world's natural menthol originates from a single region: Uttar Pradesh, India, creating a highly concentrated supply chain vulnerable to climate impacts, declining yields and rising production costs. While synthetic menthol is readily available and widely used in the industry, Mars chose to invest in the future of natural mint, recognising that building a more resilient agricultural system could deliver long-term benefits for both the business and the thousands of farmers who depend on the crop.

Growing impact from pilot to partnership

In 2017, Mars launched the Shubh Mint programme in partnership with implementation expert Tanager. Designed as a long-term initiative, the programme aims to strengthen natural mint production by improving farming practices, increasing resilience to climate change and supporting more sustainable livelihoods across mint-growing communities.

The programme began with a two-year research and pilot phase to better understand the root causes affecting productivity and farmer incomes. Climate-smart agricultural practices and improved planting materials were trialled on quarter-acre demonstration plots with volunteer farmers, enabling peer-to-peer learning, reducing the risks associated with adopting new techniques and building confidence before expanding the programme at scale.

"Before the programme started, many mint farming households were struggling to remain profitable. Through Mars' investment, farmers now have access to the knowledge, practices and inputs that have significantly improved their profitability. You can really see the difference in how the programme has impacted these mint farming communities," says Joseph Boulier, Managing Director, Food Systems, Tanager.

Creating shared value: People, planet, performance

The programme was designed around the belief that long-term business growth is built by investing in resilient communities and healthy ecosystems. The success of these demonstration plots created a groundswell of interest. The programme then scaled from a pilot to a full-scale community-wide ecosystem initiative – expanding farmer participation, building supply systems through Farmer Producer Companies, and unlocking opportunities for women via Self-Help Groups. That turned individual gains into community-wide resilience. The results of this integrated approach are clear:

Improving livelihoods and empowering women: The programme has engaged more than 24,000 farmers, who have seen their incomes more than double from mint. It has trained over 8,500 women in climate smart agricultural practices to support farming as family business. More than 1,000 of the women have established their own independent income generating businesses, ranging from small retail shops to tailoring and dairy farming. More than 4,500 women have also taken part in self-help groups that provide financial literacy and confidence support.

The programme has engaged more than 24,000 farmers, who have seen their incomes more than double from mint. It has trained over 8,500 women in climate smart agricultural practices to support farming as family business. More than 1,000 of the women have established their own independent income generating businesses, ranging from small retail shops to tailoring and dairy farming. More than 4,500 women have also taken part in self-help groups that provide financial literacy and confidence support. A healthy planet and resilient farming: At the same time, climate smart agricultural practices including improved plant spacing, irrigation systems, intercropping and fertilisers management cut mint production costs by 20% while improving yield and production. These gains strengthened both household income and long-term supply reliability.

At the same time, climate smart agricultural practices including improved plant spacing, irrigation systems, intercropping and fertilisers management cut mint production costs by 20% while improving yield and production. These gains strengthened both household income and long-term supply reliability. A business fuelled by purpose: This investment in people and planet directly enabled the creation of a traceable supply chain. Today, the supply chain is strong enough for Mars to integrate the Shubh Mint source into its commercial operations. Now, Mars is systematically embedding the Shubh mint across its iconic brand portfolio.

"The most meaningful impact of Shubh is seeing women who once identified themselves with a thumbprint now proudly signing their own names. That simple change reflects something far greater: confidence, agency and the belief that they can shape their own futures. When women thrive, the impact extends far beyond them, strengthening families, inspiring communities and creating opportunities for the next generation," said Meenal Bahirwani, Sustainable Sourcing Lead, Mars Snacking.

The new standard for resource saving and responsible supply chains

The ambition for the Shubh Mint programme continues to expand. Building on the programme's success, Mars is now evolving Shubh Mint towards a 'full farm' approach, helping support more farmers to achieve a verified living income. By applying climate-smart practices across all crops, rather than mint alone, the programme aims to build year-round profitability, diversify household incomes and strengthen resilience to single-crop risks, creating true economic resilience for families and communities.

"What began as a response to a single, vulnerable ingredient has become a long-term commitment and a replicable blueprint for transforming agricultural systems and empowering communities. The Mars Shubh Mint programme shows how sustainability and business performance go hand in hand. By investing in livelihoods and reducing environmental impact, we can build a more resilient and efficient supply chain," says Sam de Frates, VP Commercial and Sustainability, Mars Snacking Europe and Central Eurasia.

Through this model, Mars is creating a new standard for supply chains – one where value is shared, communities are empowered, ecosystems are restored, and business performance is a direct result of that investment.

Notes to editors

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. Based on combined Mars and Kellanova 2025 net sales, we are now a $65bn+ family-owned business, with a diverse portfolio of quality snacking and food products that delight millions of people every day, and leading pet care products and veterinary services that support pets all around the world. We produce some of the world's best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN®, PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, CESAR®, M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, EXTRA®, Pringles®, Cheez-It®, and BEN'S ORIGINAL™. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™ and ANICURA™ span preventive, general, specialty, and emergency veterinary care, and our global veterinary diagnostics business ANTECH® offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics. The Mars Five Principles — Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom — inspire our approximately 170,000 Associates to act every day to help create a better world for people, pets and the planet.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com.

Join us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.