Mrs. Rollins-Miskell is recognized for more than 27 years of distinguished leadership in the financial services industry and a longstanding commitment to community service.

UNIONDALE, N.Y., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marquis Who's Who honors Kristan Veora Rollins-Miskell for her more than 27 years of leadership in financial services and her lifelong dedication to community service.

Building a Career in Financial Services

Marquis Who's Who

As co-founder, co-owner and chief financial officer of Miskell Money Management LLC, founded in 2020 alongside her veteran husband, Mrs. Rollins-Miskell provides comprehensive financial services tailored to each client's goals. This includes cash flow management, tax preparation, business consulting, retirement planning and long-term wealth preservation. She also conducts quarterly financial reviews to help clients adapt their plans as life circumstances change, treating each person who sits across from her, she says, like family.

Before founding her own firm, Mrs. Rollins-Miskell served as a relationship manager at Bank of America Corporation from 2017 to 2023, where she had one of the defining moments of her career: helping a young woman save her late parents' home from foreclosure after their accounts were frozen. Earlier, she worked as a loss mitigation specialist at Citi from 2007 to 2017 and as a financial services representative at Truist (formerly SunTrust) from 2006 to 2007.

Her foundation in finance took root in her family. Beginning in high school, Mrs. Rollins-Miskell learned firsthand from her mother, who dedicated 35 years to a career in banking at the institution that began as State-Planters Bank of Commerce and Trust, later became Crestar Bank, then SunTrust Bank, and is now known as Truist. Her mother retired from SunTrust in June 2012. During those formative years, her mother enlisted Mrs. Rollins-Miskell's help with preparing taxes and managing the family's rental properties and farmland, providing her with early, hands-on experience in financial management.

Since 2000, Mrs. Rollins-Miskell has served as financial administrator, tax preparer and senior financial adviser for The Christian Estate and The Christian-Rollins Estate, preserving the family's assets for future generations. She takes pride in the fact that every business she has advised remains operating today.

Rooted in Faith and Family

Mrs. Rollins-Miskell attributes her success to her faith, her family's example and the community that helped raise and shape her. Much of the foundation for her values was established generations before her through the strength, resilience and determination of her mother and her mother's siblings.

After Mrs. Rollins-Miskell's maternal grandmother passed away from complications of diabetes in her mid-30s, she left behind a husband and five children. With their father working extensively to provide for the family, Mrs. Rollins-Miskell's mother and her siblings were required to assume significant responsibilities at very young ages, helping maintain two households and two separate family farms while navigating the loss of their mother.

The perseverance, responsibility and work ethic they developed through those circumstances became an important part of the family's legacy. Their experiences taught them the importance of working together, serving others with consistency and building relationships rooted in trust. Those lessons were later passed down to Mrs. Rollins-Miskell, her siblings and her cousins, establishing a foundation that continues to influence generations of their family.

Today, those same values shape Mrs. Rollins-Miskell's approach to financial services and community service. She believes that quality service, delivered consistently and with genuine care, builds lasting trust. That philosophy continues to guide her relationships with clients from all walks of life, including young families, veterans and senior citizens. For Mrs. Rollins-Miskell, the sacrifices and accomplishments of her mother, aunts and uncles are more than family history—they are the foundation upon which she has built her own commitment to faith, family, service and perseverance.

Mrs. Rollins-Miskell holds a Bachelor of Arts in consumer and family financial services from Ashford University, now the University of Arizona Global Campus, earned in 2017. She serves on multiple advisory boards for local banks, credit unions and a regional power company, and she has maintained membership in Citi's Chairman's Club for a decade. Her honors include the Influential Women Award and selection for Who's Who Among American High School Students.

A Legacy of Community Service

Beyond her financial work, Mrs. Rollins-Miskell volunteers extensively with local schools, senior communities, nursing homes and church ministries. Her community involvement includes organizing book drives, preparing Easter baskets for children and families, helping fill Christmas stockings for children, participating in Angel Tree programs by purchasing gifts for children during the holiday season, and providing food donations to families in need.

Mrs. Rollins-Miskell is also passionate about supporting senior citizens and helping create opportunities for fellowship and enjoyment within senior communities. She organizes and sponsors bingo events for senior citizens in senior living communities and nursing homes, providing opportunities for residents to socialize, have fun and feel connected to the greater community.

Additionally, she supports fundraising efforts for diabetes, heart disease and cancer research, as well as organizations including the YMCA and Boys & Girls Clubs of America. Through these efforts, Mrs. Rollins-Miskell remains committed to giving back to the communities that helped shape her and to serving children, families, veterans and senior citizens throughout the year.

Looking Ahead: Building a Legacy for Future Generations

Looking ahead, Mrs. Rollins-Miskell hopes to bring Hobbie House to life, a youth development center named in memory of her uncle, who passed away when she was very young. The vision for Hobbie House holds deep personal and generational significance for Mrs. Rollins-Miskell. She and her mother originally developed the business plan together, envisioning a place where children could receive healthy meals, tutoring, educational support, mentorship and instruction in practical trades and life skills.

An important part of the Hobbie House mission will also be promoting healthier lifestyles among young people. Children will be encouraged to stay active, exercise and keep their bodies moving while learning the importance of developing healthy habits at an early age. By combining nutritious meals, physical activity, education, mentorship and practical life skills, Hobbie House is envisioned as a place that supports the development and well-being of the whole child.

Following her mother's passing in September 2014, Mrs. Rollins-Miskell continued to preserve their shared vision, revisiting and updating the business plan over the years as circumstances, community needs and opportunities evolved. Today, she looks forward to working alongside her younger cousins to turn Hobbie House into a reality and carry the family's commitment to service forward for generations to come.

Mrs. Rollins-Miskell also hopes to establish a sustainable tiny home community designed to support veterans. The vision was developed together by Mrs. Rollins-Miskell, her husband, a Marine veteran, and her first cousins as a way to create a supportive community centered on stability, dignity, fellowship and sustainable living for those who have served their country.

Like Hobbie House, the tiny home community represents a vision that Mrs. Rollins-Miskell hopes will extend far beyond the present generation. She and her family hope to bring the project to life and, in time, entrust its mission and continued development to the younger generation of their family, including her youngest cousin and the youngest goddaughter she shares with her husband.

For Mrs. Rollins-Miskell, the ultimate goal is not simply to establish programs or organizations, but to create meaningful family legacies that can be nurtured, expanded and passed from one generation to the next. Through Hobbie House and the veterans' tiny home community, she hopes to honor her late uncle, her mother and the generations of family members whose sacrifices, resilience and example helped shape her life while creating opportunities for those who will come after her.

Through every initiative, Mrs. Rollins-Miskell hopes to demonstrate that meaningful success grows from service, faith and perseverance—and that one of the greatest measures of success is what we build, share and leave behind for future generations.

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