Markel International appoints Bhavik Desai as Managing Director, PFR & Cyber

LONDON, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel Insurance, the insurance operation within Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL), today announced the appointment of Bhavik Desai as Managing Director – PFR & Cyber within its London Market business.

In his new role, Desai will lead underwriting strategy, portfolio performance and broker and client engagement across PFR & Cyber, supporting Markel's continued focus on disciplined underwriting, technical excellence and sustainable growth across complex specialty classes.

Bhavik Desai, Managing Director of PFR & Cyber at Markel International.

Desai succeeds David Sawyer, who remains with the business until his planned retirement at the end of 2026.

Since joining Markel in 2013, Desai has held a series of senior underwriting roles, including Head of Professional Indemnity and Director of Professional Indemnity, Media & Entertainment. He has extensive experience across Professional Indemnity, Media & Entertainment and related specialist lines.

Before joining Markel, Desai held underwriting leadership roles at AIG, including responsibility for London-placed Professional Indemnity business and the UK & Ireland Construction Professional Indemnity portfolio.

At Markel, Desai has helped develop the Professional Indemnity and Media portfolios, with a focus on underwriting discipline, portfolio management, broker engagement and renewal consistency.

As Managing Director, PFR & Cyber, Desai will focus on disciplined portfolio performance, developing underwriting talent and strengthening Markel's position across professional, financial and cyber-related risks. He'll also work closely with colleagues across underwriting, claims, actuarial, distribution and operations to support insight-led decision-making and modern underwriting practices.

Rohan Davies, Managing Director – London Market, commented: "Bhavik is a highly respected underwriting leader with deep technical expertise, strong broker relationships and a clear understanding of the markets in which our PFR & Cyber teams operate. His appointment provides leadership continuity for the division and supports our focus on disciplined underwriting, portfolio performance and sustainable growth.

"PFR & Cyber operate in areas where risk profiles and client needs continue to evolve quickly. Bhavik's experience, judgement and collaborative leadership style make him well placed to lead the division as we continue to develop our proposition for brokers and clients."

Desai added: "I'm proud to take on this role and to lead a division with such strong specialist expertise, and market relationships. PFR & Cyber brings together areas that are increasingly important to our brokers and clients, and our focus will remain on disciplined underwriting, responsive service and long-term portfolio performance.

"We have talented people across the division and strong relationships across the market. My priority is to build on those foundations, support our teams and continue developing a business that delivers consistent value for brokers, clients and Markel."

About Markel Insurance

We are Markel Insurance, a leading global specialty insurer with a truly people-first approach. As the insurance operations within the Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL), we leverage a broad array of capabilities and expertise to create intelligent solutions for the most complex specialty insurance needs. However, it is our people – and the deep, valued relationships they develop with colleagues, brokers and clients – that differentiates us worldwide.