The migration to Chainlink CCIP strengthens the security of MNT as it moves across chains, laying the foundation for Mantle's strategy for powering the future of tokenized finance at scale.

DUBAI, UAE, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mantle, the premier distribution layer connecting traditional finance and on-chain liquidity, today announced the migration of its Mantle Super Portal, co-developed with Bybit, from LayerZero to Chainlink Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP). This upgrade brings the industry's highest level of cross-chain security to MNT, the token underpinning Mantle's $2.5B+ ecosystem, marking a significant step forward in hardening the infrastructure that moves value across the Mantle ecosystem.

Mantle Migrates Its Super Portal to Chainlink CCIP, Bringing Institutional-Grade Security to Every Cross-Chain Transfer of the $2.5B+ MNT Token

With billions lost to cross-chain exploits, bridging infrastructure has emerged as one of the most security-sensitive surfaces in the industry, concentrating both the largest volume of value in transit and the greatest exposure to risk. Following a review of its cross-chain infrastructure to bolster higher ecosystem security, Mantle selected Chainlink CCIP as the solution that met its rigorous security requirements. Built on a defense-in-depth architecture, CCIP features:

Robust cross-chain security : CCIP establishes a strong security floor for all cross-chain transfers through the default use of Chainlink's robust Decentralized Oracle Network (DON) infrastructure.

: CCIP establishes a strong security floor for all cross-chain transfers through the default use of Chainlink's robust Decentralized Oracle Network (DON) infrastructure. Decentralized node infrastructure : Every CCIP bridge lane is secured by 16 independent, high-quality, and security-reviewed node operators.

: Every CCIP bridge lane is secured by 16 independent, high-quality, and security-reviewed node operators. Advanced risk management : CCIP features native rate limits that act as circuit breakers to limit contagion during extreme scenarios.

: CCIP features native rate limits that act as circuit breakers to limit contagion during extreme scenarios. Institutional security standards: CCIP is SOC 2 Type 2 compliant, meeting the strict enterprise-grade security standards required by major institutions.

As the value moving through the Super Portal accelerates, the security standard required to secure rises with it. Mantle's migration to Chainlink CCIP reflects a calculated decision to meet that standard, driven by security and risk considerations, and to align with a broader industry shift towards secure-by-default infrastructure.

The Super Portal will be temporarily suspended during the migration, tentatively scheduled for 9 to 15 July 2026. As with any infrastructure migration of this scale, the window may extend slightly beyond this estimate to ensure a complete and secure transition. No action is required from users: existing MNT on Ethereum and Solana is unaffected, as are all interactions involving MNT on Byreal and Bybit, and transfers will resume automatically once the migration is complete.

A Security Upgrade for the Mantle Super Portal

The Mantle Super Portal, developed in collaboration with Bybit, is Mantle's cross-chain hub for moving MNT between ecosystems. It currently connects MNT between Ethereum and Solana, with further routes planned as Mantle expands.

With this migration, MNT has deprecated LayerZero OFT and adopted the Cross-Chain Token (CCT) standard, with all transfers through the Super Portal now secured by Chainlink CCIP. Under the CCT standard, all transfer controls are configured by Mantle, providing full autonomy and ownership over its smart contracts and cross-chain token pool.

Beyond strengthening security, the migration establishes the foundation for MNT to interoperate across a wider range of chains, venues, and markets as Mantle grows, complemented by Bybit's support for MNT deposits and withdrawals on Solana.

Chainlink CCIP is widely adopted across the blockchain industry to secure cross-chain transfers of high-value assets, as it is built on the same battle-tested Chainlink infrastructure that secures approximately 70% of DeFi and has enabled $32+ trillion in onchain value.

"As tokenized financial assets move from concept to scale, the infrastructure that carries them across chains cannot be an afterthought," said Emily Bao, Key Advisor at Mantle. "Deprecating our legacy bridging solution and migrating the Super Portal to Chainlink CCIP brings every MNT cross-chain transfer in line with the security standards of the world's largest financial institutions. It is the level of assurance the next phase of on-chain finance demands."

"We're continuing to see an industry trend of leading protocols upgrading their cross-chain infrastructure to meet the requirements of institutional adoption. Mantle's migration to Chainlink CCIP reflects the growing recognition that secure-by-default infrastructure is critical for any cross-chain deployment to succeed at scale." Johann Eid, Chief Business Officer, Chainlink Labs

Building the Secure Foundation for Tokenized Finance

As tokenized equities, money market funds, and other regulated assets increasingly move on-chain, the infrastructure carrying them is being held to the standards of traditional finance. Securing the Super Portal with Chainlink CCIP reinforces Mantle's position as the distribution layer connecting traditional finance and on-chain liquidity, where security of this caliber is a precondition and builds toward Mantle and Bybit's continued commitment to grow MNT through further integrations, opportunities, and use cases.

Mantle's vision of a full-stack RWA layer, built on bedrock liquidity, aligns directly with Chainlink's evolution into an all-in-one oracle platform powering real-world asset tokenization, collateral mobility, and composability across chains. That alignment extends into the infrastructure itself as Chainlink secures the flow of value, Mantle secures the rails it moves on.

As the ecosystem grows, Mantle will continue to deploy the most secure infrastructure available across its stack, matching the protection of every asset to the value it carries.

About Mantle

Mantle positions itself as the premier distribution layer and gateway for institutions and TradFi to connect with on-chain liquidity and access real-world assets, powering how real-world finance flows. With over $2B+ in community-owned assets, Mantle combines credibility, liquidity and scalability with institutional-grade infrastructure to support large-scale adoption. The ecosystem is anchored by $MNT within Bybit, and built out through core ecosystem projects like mETH, fBTC, MI4 and more. This is complemented by Mantle's partnerships with leading issuers and protocols such as Ethena USDe, Ondo USDY, and OP-Succinct.

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About Chainlink

Chainlink is the industry-standard oracle platform bringing the capital markets onchain and the market leader powering the majority of DeFi. The Chainlink stack provides the essential data, interoperability, compliance, and privacy standards needed to power advanced blockchain use cases for institutional tokenized assets, lending, payments, stablecoins, and more. Since inventing decentralized oracle networks, Chainlink has enabled tens of trillions in transaction value and now secures the vast majority of DeFi.

Many of the world's largest financial services institutions have also adopted Chainlink's standards and infrastructure, including Swift, Euroclear, Mastercard, Fidelity International, UBS, S&P Dow Jones Indices, FTSE Russell, WisdomTree, ANZ, and top protocols such as Aave, Polymarket, Lido, Lighter, and many others. Chainlink leverages a novel fee model where offchain and onchain revenue from enterprise adoption is converted to LINK tokens and stored in a strategic Chainlink Reserve. Learn more at chain.link.

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