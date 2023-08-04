Making History - SKYWORTH Introduces South Africa's First 100" QLED Google TV and a Lineup of Versatile Products

PRETORIA, South Africa, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SKYWORTH has been deeply involved in the South African market for 9 years and has established a comprehensive product line including OLED, Mini LED, QLED, 4K LED,and more. SKYWORTH durably focuses on cutting-edge technology. During on the August 3rd release event, SKYWORTH took a groundbreaking step in the South African with a biggest QLED Google TV, making the audiences truly feel the charm of "experience the big world". By cooperating with a BMW design works company, a well-designed BM series products were also released, including the diversified technology home appliances.

SKYWORTH 100" QLED TV -- EXPERIENCE THE BIG WORLD

SUF958P, a 100" QLED TV, is the core highlight of the release event, currently the largest size in the South Africa! Its infinite big screen offers an unprecedented viewing experience, providing the most immersive experience. SUF958P maximizes picture quality by leveraging QLED technology, featuring vast color depth, high-contrast display. With Chameleon Extreme 3.0's and 120Hz, the picture quality is further enhanced. Furthermore, with the 2.1.2ch sound & Dolby Atmos, realizing audio objects' movement in 3D physical space, delivering a captivating sound experience. The most intimate is the EYE CARE technology. Flicker Free feature can effectively avoid the hazard from invisible flash and reduce screen flash by changing dimming mode to safeguard your eye health.

SKYWORTH introduced a diverse range of products at this launch, including a wide range of home appliances and top-of-the-line audio players. Extra-large capacity multi-door refrigerators and a variety of size options for table fridges make your game-watching time more enjoyable with chilled drinks. A variable frequency direct-drive washing machine is also included, and it gives you a hassle-free cleaning experience. The new audio system offers immersive surround sound and a state-of-the-art audio experience when combined with the TV, creating an unmatched and captivating ambiance. When used independently, it also provides an exceptional experience.

SKYWORTH's SUF958P 100" QLED Google TV, diversified home appliances, and audio products not only signify an unprecedented and diverse product lineup for TVs in South Africa, but also demonstrate SKYWORTH's robust technological prowess and commitment to innovation in the market. The introduction of these remarkable products marks an exciting new chapter for SKYWORTH, and further verified the important position of SKYWORTH as a technology leader in South Africa.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2169673/SKYWORTH_100_QLED_TV__EXPERIENCE_THE_BIG_WORLD.jpg

