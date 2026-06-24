MacPaw's ClearVPN Expands to Apple TV and Android TV, Bringing Privacy and Global Content to Smart TVs

The launch arrives at a time when smart TV adoption has surpassed 900 million units worldwide. By launching on both platforms, ClearVPN adds an extra layer of privacy to users' everyday TV activities.

"We built ClearVPN on one belief: privacy should be effortless," said Tetiana Shokina, Product Manager at MacPaw. "Bringing it to Apple TV and Android TV wasn't a feature request; it was the obvious next step. If simplicity is our promise, it has to work on every screen, including the biggest one."

Since its launch in 2020, ClearVPN has been built on a simple concept: people's online lives deserve the same protection as their offline ones. That mission has never changed. ClearVPN was designed for everyone, not only the tech-savvy, removing the complex settings that often make VPNs feel intimidating. On a smart TV, that simplicity carries through.

ClearVPN's Optimal Location feature automatically connects users to the best available server, with no need to search for one manually. Powered by industry-leading protocols, ClearVPN delivers fast, stable connections to various devices. Its intuitive interface keeps technical decisions to a minimum. The result is effortless privacy and streaming that anyone can enjoy, right from the comfort of home. A dedicated Streaming feature makes it even easier, connecting users directly to the best server for a specific streaming platform.

How to set up ClearVPN on Apple TV or Android TV

After downloading ClearVPN on their smart TV, users can choose one of two simple sign-in methods, with no need to type long emails or passwords using a TV remote:

QR code activation – The TV displays a QR code that users scan with their phone. The phone opens a pairing page where they confirm the login. The TV app is authenticated and ready to use. Activation link and code – The TV displays a short URL and activation code. Users open the URL on a phone, tablet, or computer, and enter the code shown on the TV screen. From there, the TV app is ready to use.

With both options, users can start watching their favorite shows, movies, and sports events privately within seconds of opening the app.

The update is available now for all ClearVPN users worldwide. The minimum OS compatibility is Android TV 6+ and tvOS 18+.

ClearVPN is also available for download on macOS, iOS, iPadOS, Windows, Android, routers, and as a Chrome extension.

About ClearVPN

ClearVPN by MacPaw is a hassle-free, cross-platform VPN solution designed to make digital privacy an effortless daily habit. ClearVPN ensures all user traffic remains private and secure.

About MacPaw

MacPaw is a global technology company founded in Kyiv, Ukraine, with offices in Boston, MA, and the EU, creating a digital ecosystem for Mac users. Combining capabilities such as system care, cybersecurity, app discovery, and more, the ecosystem aims to unite MacPaw's suite of software, third-party tools, and AI solutions to collaborate on behalf of the user. Through Eney, an AI-powered assistant and the interface of the ecosystem, MacPaw aims to help users and developers within their workflows, driving the next generation of human-computer interaction.