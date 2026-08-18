MacGregor Secures Comprehensive Hatch Cover and Cargo Handling Order for Six LNG-Powered Containerships at Cochin Shipyard Limited

MACGREGOR PRESS RELEASE, 18 AUGUST 2026 AT 9 AM CET

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MacGregor has been selected to deliver a comprehensive scope of cargo handling solutions for six 1,700 TEU dual-fuel LNG-powered containerships to be built at Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) in India. The vessels are being built for the CMA CGM. The six 1,700 TEU vessels are scheduled for delivery between 2029 and 2031. They will support and reinforce India's role as a strategic hub for global trade and sustainable shipbuilding.

The order was booked to MacGregor's Q2 2026 orders received.

The extensive scope of supply includes the design and key components, steel structures and fabrication of hatch covers, design and key components for cell guides, deck stanchions, and fixed container fittings.

This order represents a significant milestone in supporting the expansion of sustainable shipping infrastructure in the Indian subcontinent. The vessels, which are designed to run on LNG and are ready for low-carbon fuels, align with CMA CGM's ambition to reach Net Zero Carbon by 2050. This project also marks a historic moment for the Indian maritime industry, as CMA CGM becomes the first major international carrier to commission LNG vessels from an Indian shipyard.

Strategic Partnership and Local Expertise

"We are committed to delivering high-quality vessels with sustainable solutions that meet the market expectations of the future," stated Mr. Vijai Hari P (AGM-Business Development), of Cochin Shipyard. "Partnering with MacGregor for the cargo handling ensures that these vessels will be equipped with world-class technology. This project is a testament to our growing capabilities in the global shipbuilding arena and our commitment to the 'Make in India' vision."

The securing of this contract was supported by VARYA Tech Private Limited, who is MacGregor's long-term agent in India. Their deep understanding of the local market and customers played a pivotal role in bridging the coordination between the shipyard and MacGregor.

"We are proud to have supported this significant agreement between MacGregor and Cochin Shipyard," says Mr. Ajay Jalali, Vice President Sales at VARYA Tech Private Limited. "Securing an order of this magnitude for CMA CGM's new fleet requires seamless collaboration and technical excellence. We look forward to seeing these innovative ships take shape and contribute to the modernization of India's maritime sector."

"We are honored to be selected by Cochin Shipyard for this landmark project," says Magnus Sjöberg, Executive Vice President, at MacGregor. "Our ability to provide a complete, integrated cargo handling system ensures operational efficiency and safety for these state-of-the-art vessels. This order further strengthens our position as a preferred partner for complex newbuild projects globally, especially as the industry transitions toward more sustainable fuel solutions."

For further information, please contact:

Magnus Sjöberg, Executive Vice President, Merchant Solutions Division, MacGregor.

Tel. +46 31 850 919, magnus.sjoberg@macgregor.com

Or

Janina Aalto, Senior Marketing Manager, Merchant Solutions Division, MacGregor

Tel. +358 40 777 6815, janina.aalto@macgregor.com

MacGregor enables sustainable global maritime and offshore operations by maximising efficiency in cargo and load handling. With decades of experience, a global presence, and a strong portfolio of innovative technologies and services, MacGregor creates lifetime value to its customers.

MacGregor solutions are designed to perform with the sea, helping the customers enhance safety, reduce environmental impact, and optimise operational efficiency from newbuilding to upgrades and modernisations.

In 2025, MacGregor's sales totalled approximately EUR 830 million, and it employs about 2,000 people in 30 countries. www.macgregor.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/macgregor/r/macgregor-secures-comprehensive-hatch-cover-and-cargo-handling-order-for-six-lng-powered-containersh,c4384076

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