MacGregor Leads Lashing Innovation with Hippo Fully Automatic Twistlock and Balanced Lashing System

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MacGregor has experienced a highly positive trend in the demand for its cargo securing innovations in 2026, driven by strong market uptake of its ACV-1 Hippo fully automatic twistlock (FAT) and patented Balanced Lashing System.

Industry adoption of MacGregor's advanced lashing technologies has accelerated rapidly across both newbuildings and vessel retrofits, highlighted by strong order volumes:

Hippo, Fully Automatic Twistlocks: Over 1 million units sold

Over 1 million units sold Balanced Lashing Systems: Sold to over 110 ships

As container lines increasingly prioritise operational efficiency, turnaround speed, and cargo capacity optimisation, MacGregor foresees substantial and growing demand ahead across global container shipping segments.

The strong market reception stems from the combined system's ability to maximise vessel deck payload while elevating operational safety and speed. Forged from high-tensile steel, the maintenance-free Hippo twistlock features a 12mm vertical clearance that eliminates payload loss, alongside a drop-lock mechanism to prevent fall-offs during handling. When paired with the class-approved Balanced Lashing System, which evenly distributes peak stresses between upper and lower lashings, vessels can safely increase approved stack weights by up to 10% without requiring structural hull modifications.

"I'm very happy to see our Hippo fully automatic twistlocks and Balanced Lashing System so warmly welcomed by the maritime industry," says Magnus Sjöberg, Executive Vice President, Merchant Solutions Division, MacGregor. "By pairing robust mechanical engineering with load-sharing innovation, we are helping our customers safely unlock additional container capacity, shorten port stays, and achieve significant operational savings."

MacGregor continues to lead the market in integrated container stowage solutions, offering a comprehensive cargo ecosystem that includes hatch covers, loose and fixed fittings, lashing bridges, lashing optimisation software, backed by global lifecycle support. Designed for seamless integration on both newbuilds and existing fleets, MacGregor's securing systems enable shipowners to maximise earning potential while maintaining uncompromising safety standards.

For more information, please contact:

Magnus Sjöberg, Executive Vice President, Merchant Solutions Division, MacGregor.

Tel. +46 31 850 919, magnus.sjoberg@macgregor.com

Or

Janina Aalto, Senior Marketing Manager, Merchant Solutions Division, MacGregor

Tel. +358 40 777 6815, janina.aalto@macgregor.com



MacGregor enables sustainable global maritime and offshore operations by maximising efficiency in cargo and load handling. With decades of experience, a global presence, and a strong portfolio of innovative technologies and services, MacGregor creates lifetime value to its customers.

MacGregor solutions are designed to perform with the sea, helping the customers enhance safety, reduce environmental impact, and optimise operational efficiency from newbuilding to upgrades and modernisations.

In 2025, MacGregor's sales totalled approximately EUR 830 million, and it employs about 2,000 people in 30 countries. www.macgregor.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/macgregor/r/macgregor-leads-lashing-innovation-with-hippo-fully-automatic-twistlock-and-balanced-lashing-system,c4388355

The following files are available for download: