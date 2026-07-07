M1X Global Announces Further Funding Led by Paradigm, Totalling $8.5 Million

Funding supports M1X Global's continued development and the institutional rollout of USDM1, the first USD-denominated sovereign bond natively issued on a public blockchain secured 1:1 by US Treasuries

NEW YORK, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- M1X Global, a sovereign financial infrastructure and technology company helping governments bridge the transition to 24/7, programmable capital markets, today announced the close of a Seed funding round, just 14 weeks after its public launch and angel raise. The oversubscribed round was led by Paradigm, one of the largest and most prominent investment firms in frontier technologies, with strategic participation from Breed VC, and brings M1X Global's total funding to $8.5 million.

As regulatory clarity and institutional interest accelerate the adoption of digital assets, M1X Global partners with governments to develop and implement new blockchain-based solutions. In its flagship public-private partnership with the Republic of the Marshall Islands, M1X Global supported the Government in their issuance of USDM1, the first U.S. dollar-denominated secured sovereign bond natively issued on a public blockchain. USDM1 expands access to government aid and financial services in the Pacific. M1X helped coordinate the Government's issuance and an ecosystem of partners including Cleary Gottlieb, Stellar Development Foundation, Anchorage Digital Bank, Guidepost, Inca Digital and Crossmint.

USDM1 combines the legal and economic structure of fully collateralized, USD-denominated sovereign debt with the programmability of digital assets, offering T+0 settlement, enforceable legal protections, and programmable transferability. It supports institutional use as eligible sovereign collateral in regulated 24/7 markets, and has been used in institutional working groups with major financial institutions and market infrastructure providers including Bank of America, Citadel Securities, Virtu Financial, Tradeweb, and DTCC. USDM1's structure is bankruptcy-remote, supports look-through to HQLA and inclusion in legal netting sets as collateral.

Paradigm is known for backing category-defining companies across digital assets and other frontier technologies. Their interest and subsequent funding of M1X Global reflects growing conviction that sovereign financial infrastructure represents a critical next phase of blockchain adoption, bridging public markets, regulated institutions, and digital-native rails. BreedVC also participated in the round, reinforcing alignment from venture partners at the intersection of finance and technology.

Mark Lurie, CEO of M1X Global, said: "Paradigm's investment is an important milestone for M1X Global, strengthening our ability to scale the infrastructure behind sovereign financial instruments and to accelerate the build-out of systems that can support their use across regulated markets. This support advances our capacity as we continue to see strong onboarding demand and institutional adoption of USDM1."

Jordan Goldman, President and COO of M1X Global, said: "As USDM1 moves into institutional deployment, we have been seeing clear evidence of the ways sovereign instruments can deliver meaningful impacts in both domestic and institutional contexts. These assets can improve access to government services and also provide new sources of high-quality institutional collateral in 24/7 markets. This investment supports the expansion of M1X's platform and of USDM1's ability to meet institutional demand across regulated market infrastructure."

Arjun Balaji, Partner at Paradigm, said: "24/7 markets require collateral that can move 24/7. USDM1 shows how sovereign debt can be issued natively onchain. M1X Global has assembled the rare mix of government, capital markets, and crypto expertise needed to bring this model to institutional scale."

The raise also reflects confidence in M1X Global's vision and founding team: Mark Lurie (CEO), Jordan Goldman (COO and President), and Robert Muller (President, Lomalo). Together, they bring deep expertise across finance, government, and digital assets.

Lurie, a successful repeat entrepreneur, most recently built a top-5 decentralized exchange through Shipyard Software, later acquired by Sushi Labs. Goldman, also a repeat entrepreneur, was an early C-suite executive at Genesis Trading, where he helped launch its custody and derivatives businesses and established the firm as the industry's first digital asset prime brokerage. During his tenure, Genesis grew from $10 billion to over $300B in annual transactions. Muller brings senior international government experience, including service as Chief Secretary and an advisor to a Presidential Cabinet, with expertise across public-sector leadership and policy implementation.

Paradigm and Breed's investment follows a period of growing institutional availability and adoption of USDM1, including institutional offerings through Anchorage Digital's federally regulated bank and tZERO's SEC-registered broker-dealer custodian, alongside Surus serving as a US trust company, maintaining a first-priority perfected security interest in US Treasury collateral for holders under the UCC. They join angel-round investors including Balaji Srinivasan, former CTO of Coinbase, and Tama Churchouse, CEO of Cumberland Labs, as well as advisors including Peter Dittus, former Secretary General of the Bank for International Settlements, Leon Marshall, former CEO of Europe at Galaxy Digital, and Jerry Archer, former CISO of Intuit and Sallie Mae.

About M1X Global

M1X Global is a sovereign financial infrastructure and technology company bridging public finance and on-chain capital markets. Operating in public-private partnership with the Republic of the Marshall Islands, M1X coordinates legal, compliance, technology, custody and institutional infrastructure required to integrate sovereign digital instruments and global markets.

About USDM1:

USDM1 is USD-denominated sovereign debt issued natively on-chain by the Republic of the Marshall Islands, secured 1:1 by short-duration U.S. Treasury instruments held in bankruptcy remote custody. The RMI operates exclusively on the U.S. dollar standard under its Compact of Free Association with the United States, which establishes the dollar as its sole legal tender. For more, see the government's white-paper "Financial Access and the Path to USDM1."

USDM1 is structured in the style of a fully collateralized Brady bond under New York law, with an explicit customary waiver of sovereign immunity. USDM1 provides holders with claims secured by a perfected first-priority security interest in collateral. Unlike privately issued digital dollar instruments, USDM1 is structured as sovereign debt with collateral perfected under the UCC, enabling compatibility with ISDA netting frameworks and supporting inclusion in ISDA netting sets. As institutional-grade collateral, USDM1 supports integration in institutional margin, repo and financing workflows and operates within existing legal, accounting, and capital frameworks, improving capital efficiency and balance sheet treatment.

Cleary Gottlieb serves as issuer's counsel and advised with respect to the structuring of the instrument under New York law with the participation of partners specializing in sovereign debt, UCC and secured transactions, creditors' rights, netting and digital asset market infrastructure.

USDM1's structure has been developed with legal analysis from Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP and accounting analysis prepared by Andersen.

Disclaimer:

The content of this communication is for informational purposes only and is not intended to market, offer, or solicit you to buy or sell USDM1 or any financial product directly from M1X Global, Paradigm, or the Republic of the Marshall Islands or otherwise.

USDM1 is being offered and sold solely outside the United States in reliance on Regulation S under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The Republic of the Marshall Islands has not registered any offering of USDM1 under the U.S. Securities Act, or any other U.S. federal and state securities laws. Accordingly, USDM1 may not be offered, sold, pledged or otherwise transferred in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S), unless they are registered, or exempt from, or not subject to, registration under the Securities Act.

Nothing in this communication should be construed as, or constitutes, a recommendation, by M1X Global, Paradigm, the Republic of the Marshall Islands or any third party, to acquire or dispose of USDM1 or any other security, or to engage in any investment strategy or transaction. Prospective investors are urged to carefully read the offering memorandum prepared in connection with the offering of USDM1 in its entirety, including all annexes, appendices, and supplements thereto, before making any investment decision. The offering memorandum contains important information regarding, among other things, the terms of the securities, the risks associated with an investment therein, and the financial condition and business of the issuer. Prospective investors are solely responsible for determining whether any investment, security or strategy, or any other product or service, is appropriate or suitable for them based on their investment objectives and personal and financial situation. Prospective investors should consult an attorney or tax professional regarding their specific legal or tax situation.