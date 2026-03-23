Luxury developer, Aristo, invites global buyers seeking stability to consider The Bahamas as geopolitical uncertainty rises

NASSAU, The Bahamas, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As geopolitical tensions escalate in parts of the Middle East, a leading luxury developer in The Bahamas is extending an invitation to international buyers seeking stability, security, and a sophisticated island lifestyle: consider relocating to The Bahamas.

The Bahamas is an attractive option for developers seeking stability amid global uncertainty.

The invitation comes from Jason Kinsale, president of Aristo, the firm behind more than $500 million in luxury residential developments across Nassau. Its newest oceanfront collection of residences, Aqualina, sits along the shoreline just steps from the internationally acclaimed Baha Mar resort.

Phase I of Aqualina is complete with residences ready for immediate occupancy, while Phase II is scheduled to be completed later this year.

"For high-net-worth individuals and families, choosing where to live is increasingly about political stability, personal safety, and long-term security," said Kinsale. "The Bahamas offers something that is becoming rarer globally — a politically stable democracy, tax-neutral environment, and an extraordinary natural setting that allows residents to enjoy both privacy and world-class amenities."

Recent global tensions have prompted a noticeable increase in inquiries from international buyers evaluating relocation options.

"Within days of the latest skirmish, we received calls from individuals and families in Dubai and nearby searching for a stable place to live, invest, and raise their families," said Matthew Marco, Director of Sales and Marketing for Aristo and a licensed real estate agent with BOND Bahamas, a firm that specializes in advising international buyers on relocation and luxury real estate opportunities in The Bahamas.

"As conversations with international buyers unfold, it's clear that relocation decisions are multi-faceted. Attention to market knowledge and detail of relocation is essential," Marco said. "People want to understand the entire process and we guide them from identifying the right property whether beachfront, private estate or condominium, resort community or private island to understanding residency pathways."

Marco paired The Bahamas to wealth hubs such as Dubai, explaining similarities – and the lifestyle, he believes, that makes The Bahamas the most desirable, safe place on the globe.

"The Bahamas remains one of the most attractive tax-neutral environments in the world. Like Dubai, there's no income, capital gains or estate tax," he said, "while Dubai has introduced corporate income tax. But what truly distinguishes The Bahamas is lifestyle — the natural beauty, the culture, and the sense of space and tranquility that simply cannot be replicated."

That lifestyle is embodied in Aqualina, a bespoke, amenities-rich tower designed for ultimate privacy with a personal elevator leading to each of the expansive three- and four-bedroom residences. From breathtaking ocean views and oversized terraces designed for seamless indoor-outdoor living, Aqualina is unmatched for quality and amenities including private beach, oceanfront infinity pool, 24-hour concierge, private cinema, luxury spa and fitness centre, hair and nail salon, and padel and pickleball courts — all within walking distance of more than 20 restaurants and the nightlife, shopping and entertainment of Baha Mar.

A select few residences are also available for luxury vacation rentals and long-term stays, allowing prospective residents to experience the lifestyle before making a permanent move or investment.

Residences are priced from the mid-$3 million range to more than $6 million, with qualifying purchases enabling buyers to apply for Bahamian permanent residency.

"The Bahamas has quietly become one of the world's most attractive relocation destinations," Marco said. "Top-tier private schools such as King's College, vibrant culture, exceptional dining, and direct flights to the U.S., Canada and the United Kingdom make the transition remarkably easy for international families."

With global uncertainty likely to continue influencing where affluent individuals choose to live and invest, Marco believes The Bahamas is uniquely positioned to attract those seeking both security and quality of life.

"We are rolling out the red carpet, cutting out the red tape," he said. "For those looking for a place that combines safety, financial advantages, natural beauty, and luxury living, The Bahamas offers a rare combination — and Aqualina represents one of the finest ways to experience it."

Media Contact:

Stephen Hunt

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stephen@dpa-media.com

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