VANCOUVER, BC, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the executive management team will be presenting an outlook for the Company on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm ET at Lundin Mining's Capital Markets Day.

Webcast / Conference Call details

View PDF Lundin Mining Announces 2026 Capital Markets Day

Date: Wednesday, June 17, 2026

Time: 9:00 AM ET | 2:00 PM BST

Webcast: WEBCAST LINK or https://lundin-mining.videosync.fi/2026-06-17-cmd

An archive of the webcast will be available at www.lundinmining.com after the event.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a Canadian mining company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with three operating mines in Brazil and Chile. We produce metals that underpin global development, supporting infrastructure, electrification, technological innovation, and economic resilience. Our strategic vision is to become a top ten global copper producer. To get there, we are executing a clear growth strategy, which includes advancing one of the world's largest copper, gold, and silver projects in the Vicuña District on the border of Argentina and Chile, where we hold a 50% interest. We also hold a 31% interest in the Los Helados project, located adjacent to our operating Caserones mine, providing longer term growth optionality. Lundin Mining has a proven track record of value creation through resource growth, operational excellence, and responsible development. The Company's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (LUN) and Nasdaq Stockholm (LUMI). Learn more at www.lundinmining.com.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on June 10, 2026 at 4:00 PM Pacific Time.