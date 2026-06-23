LumApps Launches the AI Employee Hub to Accelerate AI Adoption

LumApps AI is the new AI Employee Hub where people and agents work together, turning AI investment into everyday adoption

AUSTIN, Texas, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LumApps today announced the launch of LumApps AI, the AI Employee Hub, designed to bring AI to every employee across businesses and industries. LumApps AI delivers a complete portfolio of new employee services and agents that cover everyday business tasks and workflows, giving every organization a clear path from AI investment to workforce-wide adoption. The new AI Employee Hub allows end-to-end discovery, creation and orchestration of the digital workforce across any system and agent.

Tackling the AI Adoption Challenge

Organizations face a massive AI adoption problem today. AI is being added to tools, but the technology is not designed for the people using them. For many organizations, AI access has expanded faster than true adoption, particularly among frontline employees who remain largely excluded from AI initiatives altogether.

Worldwide AI spending will hit $2.52 trillion in 2026

Only 18% of companies have AI integrated into their workflows

Only 32% of employees regularly work with AI agents

72% of employees report that complex user interfaces and fragmented workflows are the primary barriers to using AI tools in their daily work

Moving to People-First Enterprise AI

LumApps AI helps close that gap by integrating AI into the flow of employee work inside everyday business processes, tasks and workflows in areas such as Communications, HR, IT, Operations and more. Designed for enterprise-wide adoption across desk-based, frontline, and distributed teams, the AI Employee Hub enables every employee to discover, create, orchestrate, and collaborate with AI agents across all systems without IT expertise, on a reliable single source of truth.

"AI is only as powerful as the number of people who actually use it," said Sébastien Ricard, CEO of LumApps. "We are entering an era where humans and AI agents will jointly reinvent how work gets done. With the launch of our AI Employee Hub, we are democratizing this technology - ensuring every single employee, from the frontline to the corporate desk, has the services and agents to drive meaningful business outcomes daily."

Transforming Daily Work from Frontline to Desk

LumApps remains true to its core mission, continuously redefining the employee experience for people to do their best work with business software designed for them - starting from a global social intranet reaching all employees, to an integrated workplace with access to all data & apps, orchestrated journeys bringing workflow automation, until the AI Employee Hub today.

LumApps AI focuses on democratizing AI usage across all employees to drive broad adoption and quick business value:

AI for every employee: Brings intuitive AI to all employees right where work happens - frontline to desk - for full adoption.

Brings intuitive AI to all employees right where work happens - frontline to desk - for full adoption. People and AI in every task: Transforms daily work with unified employee-agent collaboration for consistent execution.

Transforms daily work with unified employee-agent collaboration for consistent execution. Confidence in every outcome: Makes AI reliable in every employee action with curated, permission-aware information.

Securing the AI last-mile delivery

To ensure fast-track adoption for all employees, most agents (generalist, business and industry) will be offered in self-service mode, so customers can instantly benefit from the best business practices. Additionally, LumApps will allow businesses to create bespoke agents tailored to their specific needs, supported by a newly formed Forward-Deployment Engineering team. This new team will support the end-to-end journey from identifying friction to delivering the customer-specific agent.

Through a powerful combination of intuitive technology and dedicated engineering support, LumApps is securing the final mile of digital transformation, making enterprise AI a reality today.

By bridging the gap between advanced technology and human capability, LumApps AI is not just introducing new features on top of existing tools. It establishes the foundation for the future of enterprise work, ensuring no employee is left behind in the AI revolution.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is LumApps AI?

LumApps AI is the AI Employee Hub. It delivers a complete portfolio of new employee services and agents that cover everyday business tasks and workflows, giving every organization a clear path from AI investment to workforce-wide adoption. The new AI Employee Hub allows end-to-end discovery, creation and orchestration of the digital workforce across any system and agent.

Who is LumApps AI designed for?

LumApps AI is designed for the full workforce, including desk-based, frontline and distributed employees, across industries. It supports role-specific workflows across organizational functions.

Why is LumApps launching this now?

Organizations are investing in AI, but many employees still do not use AI in their daily workflows. LumApps AI helps organizations move to everyday adoption by:

Bringing intuitive AI to all employees right where work happens — frontline to desk — for full adoption.

Transforming daily work with unified employee-agent collaboration for consistent execution.

Making AI reliable in every employee action with curated, permission-aware information.

Is LumApps AI currently available?

Yes. To learn more or request a demo, visit lumapps.ai.

About LumApps

LumApps is the AI Employee Hub where work comes together — connecting people, tools, information, and communication across the entire employee experience, from the frontline to HQ. Designed around how people actually work, LumApps reduces digital friction by bringing communication, productivity tools, learning, and workflows into one intelligent platform.

Integrating with Google Workspace and Microsoft 365, LumApps helps employees find information faster and take action more easily, with AI agents connected across enterprise systems. With over 10 million users and customers like Zapier and Genuine Parts Company, LumApps helps organizations operate with greater clarity and connection across their workforce.

LumApps is recognized as a Leader in Intranets by both Gartner® and Forrester®.

Media Contact

PANBlast for LumApps

lumapps@panblastpr.com