Luis Abinader: Dominican Republic's 2025 Foreign Direct Investment Reaches Record US$5.03 Billion

Preliminary Central Bank data show an 11.3% annual increase, with tourism and energy accounting for just over half of the total.

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Foreign direct investment (FDI) reached US$5.0323 billion in 2025, according to preliminary figures published by the Central Bank of the Dominican Republic (BCRD). The total was US$509.1 million, or 11.3%, above the 2024 level.

ProDominicana, the Dominican Republic's export and investment agency, described 2025 as the country's fourth consecutive annual FDI record. Based on Central Bank statistics, the agency also reported that FDI inflows have increased by approximately 97% over the past five years.

Luis Abinader

Tourism and energy account for half of 2025 FDI

According to official data, tourism received 26.3% of total FDI in 2025, while energy accounted for 23.8%. Together, the two sectors represented 50.1% of total inflows.

Real estate received 15.7%, followed by commerce and industry (10.5%), free-trade zones (8.7%), mining (6.7%), the financial sector (3.4%) and other activities (4.9%).

Energy recorded one of the largest increases in sector participation, rising from 9.2% in 2019 to 23.8% in 2025. According to the Central Bank, this growth is mainly associated with incentives supporting renewable-energy projects.

Investment remains diversified across multiple sectors

The U.S. International Trade Administration describes the Dominican Republic as an upper-middle-income economy and one of Latin America's fastest-growing economies over the past five decades. Its 2026 Investment Climate Statement notes that the country has historically ranked among the Caribbean's leading recipients of foreign direct investment.

Trade.gov identifies tourism, real estate, telecommunications, free-trade zones, mining and energy among the country's principal investment sectors. The 2025 figures are consistent with this assessment, showing that foreign capital continues to be distributed across multiple industries.

The report also notes that the Dominican Republic–Central America Free Trade Agreement (CAFTA-DR) provides an established framework of protections for investors from member countries and identifies the United States as the country's largest single source of foreign investment.

Current investment framework

According to ProDominicana, the agency currently provides investment promotion services, multilingual resources and administrative tools intended to facilitate investment procedures.

The agency reports that the Single Investment Window (VUIRD) integrates more than 41 administrative procedures involving 26 public institutions. It has also published strategic guidelines intended to support the long-term attraction and expansion of foreign direct investment.

What the 2025 figures show

The official statistics establish three measurable facts:

Foreign direct investment reached a record US$5.0323 billion in 2025.

Total inflows increased 11.3% compared with 2024.

Tourism, energy and real estate were the three largest recipient sectors for foreign capital.

The 2025 figures provide updated official reference data on the scale and sector distribution of foreign direct investment in the Dominican Republic, based on statistics published by the Central Bank and ProDominicana.

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