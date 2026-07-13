VANCOUVER, BC, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- (TSX: LUC) (BSE: LUC) (Nasdaq FNGM: LUC)

Lucara Diamond Corp. ("Lucara" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the recovery of an exceptional 1,305.4 carat diamond from its 100%-owned Karowe Diamond Mine ("Karowe" or the "Karowe Mine") located in Botswana (image below). The stone is the tenth diamond in excess of 1,000 carats recovered by the Company since operations commenced, further reinforcing Karowe's stand-alone position as the world's most prolific source of exceptionally large, high-value diamonds. PDF Version

LUCARA ANNOUNCES RECOVERY OF TENTH DIAMOND OVER 1,000 CARATS FROM THE KAROWE MINE IN BOTSWANA

The diamond was recovered by the Mega Diamond Recovery ("MDR") X-ray Transmission ("XRT") machines, which have been instrumental in preserving and recovering some of the world's largest gem-quality diamonds. The recently recovered stone is categorised as white and is unbroken. The stone measures 79.9mm x 34.1mm x 51.9mm in size.

The stone was recovered while processing a blend of open pit material and previously mined, unprocessed stockpiled ore. As a result, the Company cannot conclusively determine whether the diamond originated from current open pit mining or from run-of-mine stockpiled material.

Since commencing production, Karowe has established an unmatched record for the recovery of large, high-quality diamonds, including the 1,109 carat Lesedi La Rona, the 1,094 carat Seriti, the 1,080 carat Eva Star, and the 2,488 carat Motswedi, the largest diamond discovered in more than a century.

William Lamb, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "The recovery of our tenth diamond exceeding 1,000 carats is another extraordinary milestone for Karowe and further demonstrates the singular nature of this world-class orebody. No diamond mine in history has consistently produced diamonds of this magnitude, and Karowe continues to set itself apart on the global stage. While we cannot determine with certainty whether this diamond originated from current pit production or previously stockpiled material, its recovery is another powerful reminder of the unique diamond population hosted within the Karowe orebody. Recoveries of this nature reinforce our confidence in the exceptional value potential of the resource and the continued development of the Karowe Underground Project."

This press release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Lauren Freeman, Ph.D. Pr.Sci. Nat., Vice-President, Mineral Resources of the Company and a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

On behalf of the Board,

William Lamb

President and Chief Executive Officer

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ABOUT LUCARA

Lucara is a leading independent producer of large exceptional quality Type IIa diamonds from its 100% owned Karowe Diamond Mine in Botswana. Karowe is the only diamond mine in the world to have recovered ten diamonds in excess of 1,000 carats in weight. The Karowe Mine has been in production since 2012 and is the focus of the Company's operations and development activities. Karowe is transitioning from open pit to underground mining with the development of the UGP. The UGP is designed to access the highest value portion of the Karowe orebody. Underground development ore from the UGP is scheduled to begin replacing unprocessed run-of-mine stockpiles in 2027, with full-scale underground production planned for the first half of 2028.

Lucara has an experienced board and management team with extensive diamond development and operations expertise. Lucara and its subsidiaries operate transparently and in accordance with international best practices in the areas of sustainability, health and safety, environment, and community relations. Lucara is certified by the Responsible Jewellery Council, complies with the Kimberley Process, and has adopted the IFC Performance Standards and the World Bank Group's Environmental, Health and Safety Guidelines for Mining. The development of the UGP adheres to the Equator Principles. Lucara is committed to upholding high standards while striving to deliver long-term economic benefits to Botswana and the communities in which the Company operates.

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lucara pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The Company's certified adviser on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market is Bergs Securities AB, ca@bergssecurities.se, +46 739 49 62 50. This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on July 13, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements made in this news release contain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" as defined in applicable securities laws. Generally, any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance and often (but not always) using forward-looking terminology such as "expects", "is expected", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "estimates", "budgets", "scheduled", "forecasts", "assumes", "intends", "strategy", "goals", "objectives", "potential", "possible" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events, conditions or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking information and forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, information or statements with respect to the future recovery of high-quality diamonds from the Karowe Mine, the future recovery of diamonds from the Company's surface stockpiles, the project schedule and capital costs for the Karowe Underground Project ("UGP"), diamond sales projections and outlook disclosure under "2026 Outlook" in the Company's most recent Management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A"), the Company's ability to meet its obligations under the Bond terms, future price stability, supply and demand of rough or polished diamonds, estimated capital costs, the focus of future expenditures, future forecasts of revenue and variable consideration in determining revenue, the outcome of tax assessments and the likelihood of recoverability of tax payments made, activities planned for the UGP, including to finalize production shaft equipping and headframe modifications, advance lateral development, and continue operational readiness, estimation of mineral resources including the determination of the boundary between South Lobe M/PK(S) and EM/PK(S) domains due to the significant grade difference between these two domains, cost and timing of the development of deposits and estimated future production, currency exchange rates, rates of inflation, requirements for and availability of additional capital, capital expenditures, operating costs, production and cost estimates, tax rates, timing of drill programs, government regulation of operations, environmental risks and compliance obligations, limitations on insurance coverage, and geopolitical and economic risks affecting the Company's operational viability including sanctions, trade restrictions and tariffs, the impact of the growing supply of laboratory grown diamonds on the demand for and pricing of the Company's natural diamond production, and the risk that continued expansion in laboratory grown diamond production and shifts in consumer preferences could further adversely impact revenues achievable by the Company, the ability of HB to perform its obligations, including making timely payments to the Company, and the concentration of credit risk associated with HB representing a significant proportion of the Company's total revenue, that carat production and revenues from the processing of run-of-mine ore stockpiles will be sufficient to support the Company's operations and liquidity requirements during the period prior to the achievement of commercial production from the UGP, and the ability of key contractors, including the lateral development contractor, to perform their obligations under their respective agreements in the manner and timeframe contracted for, and the risk that any failure or delay in contractor performance could result in material delays to the UGP and increased project costs.

While these factors and assumptions are considered reasonable by the Company as at the date of this news release in light of management's experience and perception of current conditions and expected developments, these statements are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information and undue reliance should not be placed on such information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the timing, scope and cost of additional grouting events at the UGP, the Company's ability to comply with the terms and covenants of the Bonds (as defined in the Company's most recent MD&A), the consequences of any defaults under the Bonds including the potential enforcement of security granted to bondholders over the assets of the Company and its subsidiaries, that expected cash flow from operations, combined with external financing will be sufficient to complete construction of the UGP, credit risk, price risk, that the estimated timelines to achieve mine ramp up and full production from the UGP can be achieved, that sufficient run-of-mine stockpiled ore of sufficient grade and value will be available to generate revenue prior to the achievement of commercial production from the UGP, the economic potential of a mineralized area, the size and tonnage of a mineralized area, anticipated sample grades or bulk sample diamond content, expectations that the UGP will extend mine life, forecasts of additional revenues, future production activity, that depletion and amortization expense on assets will be affected by both the volume of carats recovered in any given period and the reserves that are expected to be recovered, the future price and demand for, and supply of, diamonds, expectations regarding the scheduling of activities for the UGP.

Forward-looking information and statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made, and they are subject to several known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including, without limitation, those referred to in this news release. The foregoing is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of our forward-looking statements. The Company believes that expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. Certain risks which could impact the Company are discussed under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's MD&A and in the Company's most recent AIF available at SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers and investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information and statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and accordingly are subject to change after such date. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to revise any forward-looking information and statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such information and statements. All forward-looking information and statements contained or incorporated by reference in this news release are qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements.

For further information, please contact: Vancouver, Hannah Reynish, Investor Relations & Communications, +1 604 674 0272, info@lucaradiamond.com; Sweden, Robert Eriksson, Investor Relations & Public Relations, +46 701 112615, reriksson@rive6.ch