DUBAI, UAE, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Loyyal, the enterprise SaaS platform transforming loyalty and payments, today announced the launch of GiftOS Point, its Artificial Intelligence powered & blockchain secured digital gift card platform designed for retailers, malls, D2C brands, enterprises, and ecommerce ecosystems globally.

GiftOS Point enables businesses to launch and scale digital, physical, and phygital gift card programs with enterprise-grade security, intelligent automation, multilingual and multi-currency support, with global distribution capabilities.

Loyyal Launches GiftOS Point, an AI and Blockchain Powered Digital Gift Card Platform

GiftOS Point is among the industry's first enterprise platforms to combine AI-driven intelligence with blockchain-backed infrastructure for gift card issuance, management, and distribution.

Built as a modern alternative to legacy closed-loop gift card systems, GiftOS Point transforms gift cards into intelligent, programmable digital assets capable of driving customer acquisition, revenue growth, loyalty engagement, and ecosystem commerce.

Using advanced technology, the platform delivers secure and transparent transaction records, real-time traceability, enhanced fraud prevention, and interoperable ecosystem capabilities. AI is embedded into the platform to optimize fraud monitoring, campaign performance, breakage analytics, personalized gifting recommendations, and lifecycle management.

"With GiftOS Point, we are transforming gift cards from static prepaid instruments into intelligent, programmable digital assets," said Ashish Kumar Singh, CEO of Loyyal. "Businesses today need more than just a voucher system—they need a scalable commerce and customer engagement platform capable of driving revenue, customer acquisition, and global digital distribution."

GiftOS Point supports:

Digital, physical, phygital, and NFT-based gift cards

Multi-brand and mall-wide gift card ecosystems

API integrations with POS, e-commerce, wallets, and loyalty platforms

Corporate and bulk gift card issuance

Global gifting across online and offline channels

Unlike traditional gift card platforms, GiftOS Point is designed as an ecosystem commerce platform. Businesses issuing gift cards through GiftOS Point will gain access to Loyyal's current and expanding global network of airlines, hotels, retail groups, loyalty programs, and commerce partners, enabling future marketplace distribution, secondary sales opportunities, and wider consumer reach for issued gift cards.

GiftOS Point is now available globally for retailers, malls, enterprises, loyalty programs, and ecosystem operators.

About Loyyal

Loyyal is an enterprise SaaS platform for loyalty and payments built on patented blockchain infrastructure. Through solutions including Access Point, Reward Point, Xpand Point, OfferPoint, Perk Point, and GiftOS Point & Perxi.ai, Loyyal helps enterprises transform loyalty and commerce into intelligent, revenue-generating ecosystems.

Media Contact:

Mayank Prakash

marketingdepartment@loyyal.com

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