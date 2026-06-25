Lothar Matthäus Appears at REPT BATTERO Booth as Company Showcases Global Growth Initiatives at Intersolar Europe 2026

MUNICH, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At Intersolar Europe 2026, REPT BATTERO highlighted developments across product innovation, project delivery, sustainability and international brand engagement. The appearance of Inter Milan legend and first-ever FIFA World Player of the Year Lothar Matthäus, alongside new product launches and updates on the company's Global Delivery and Battery Passport initiatives, reflected the breadth of its activities across international markets.

Connecting with Global Audiences Through Sport

REPT BATTERO Wending® 320Ah Sodium Cell Lothar Matthäus showcases at REPT BATTERO Booth REPT BATTERO Powtrix® Energy Storage System

Lothar Matthäus, an Inter Milan legend and the first-ever FIFA World Player of the Year, made a special appearance at the REPT BATTERO booth. The event featured football skill challenges, iconic celebration recreations and a retrospective of memorable goals from his career, adding a distinctive sporting element to the company's presence at the exhibition.

Following Inter Milan legend Ivan Córdoba's appearance at REPT BATTERO's booth during SNEC in Shanghai earlier this month, Lothar Matthäus' presence in Munich marked a further extension of the partnership in Europe. These engagements reflect REPT BATTERO's efforts to connect with broader international audiences and create new opportunities for dialogue beyond the traditional boundaries of the energy industry.

Advancing Innovation for Energy Storage Applications

REPT BATTERO also introduced its Wending® 320Ah Sodium Cell and the Powtrix® 6.9MWh Energy Storage System.

Designed for long-duration and diversified energy storage applications, the Wending® 320Ah Sodium Cell offers a cycle life exceeding 20,000 cycles, energy efficiency above 97%, and reliable operation across a temperature range from -50°C to 60°C.

Meanwhile, the newly launched Powtrix® 6.9MWh energy storage system addresses growing demand for utility-scale and long-duration energy storage. Featuring 648Ah high-capacity cells, AI-enabled operation and maintenance functions, advanced liquid cooling architecture and optimized thermal management, the system is designed to deliver higher capacity, improved efficiency and enhanced reliability throughout its lifecycle.

As energy storage markets mature, customers are increasingly focused on long-term project value rather than product specifications alone. The latest product launches reflect REPT BATTERO's ongoing efforts to align innovation with evolving market requirements and application needs.

Extending Global Competitiveness Beyond Products

While products remain fundamental, delivery and execution capabilities are becoming increasingly important differentiators in global energy storage markets.

During Intersolar Europe 2026, REPT BATTERO also presented its Global Delivery framework for the first time. Built around the principle of "Global Standard, Local Delivery," the framework establishes unified governance, processes and accountability across the project lifecycle, covering procurement, equipment delivery, site deployment, commissioning and long-term operations support.

At the same time, local adaptation remains a key component of the model, allowing projects to address country-specific regulations, grid requirements, climate conditions and customer expectations.

The framework reflects the company's broader evolution from supplying products to supporting complete project delivery and long-term operational success.

Integrating Sustainability into Global Growth

As international markets place greater emphasis on transparency, compliance and sustainability, ESG considerations are becoming increasingly important across the battery value chain.

REPT BATTERO shared updates on its Battery Passport program, the development of its climate-friendly industrial park in Indonesia, and the GreenHut biodiversity conservation initiative.

Working alongside TÜV Rheinland and Circulor, the company is advancing Battery Passport development through digital traceability solutions designed to support future European battery regulatory requirements.

At its Indonesia base, REPT BATTERO is integrating ESG principles into long-term industrial development plans, with initiatives covering clean energy utilization, resource circularity, low-carbon manufacturing, local employment and supply chain governance.

These efforts demonstrate how sustainability is becoming an integral component of long-term competitiveness in global energy storage markets.

A Broader Vision of Globalization

Together, REPT BATTERO's latest developments in product innovation, global delivery, sustainability and international brand engagement illustrate how the company is responding to these changing market expectations while strengthening its position in global energy storage markets.

The company's international expansion has been supported by continued business growth. In 2025, REPT BATTERO achieved its first full-year profit. In the first quarter of 2026, it ranked No.1 globally in residential energy storage cell shipments and C&I energy storage cell shipments, while ranking among the global top five in overall energy storage cell shipments.

At Intersolar Europe 2026, REPT BATTERO showcased more than a portfolio of new products and solutions. The exhibition highlighted the company's continued progress in strengthening its brand presence, project delivery capabilities, technology innovation and sustainability practices.

As energy storage deployment accelerates worldwide, REPT BATTERO will continue to work alongside customers and partners to support a more resilient, efficient and sustainable future.