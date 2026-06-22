LONGi and Enery partner on Giga-scale solar and battery project in Romania, launching Enery's 1.5GW pipeline

The landmark Ogrezeni hybrid project in Giurgiu County, Romania, the pipeline's 2026 cornerstone, is now under construction. It will feature a 761MWp solar array paired with over 1GWh of battery storage, making it one of Europe's largest hybrid renewable energy projects. Scheduled for launch in 2027, the Ogrezeni facility will optimize clean energy generation and eliminate solar curtailment through its 1GWh battery network. Once fully operational, the plant will generate enough price-stable electricity to power the equivalent of approximately 684,000 Romanian households, while preventing roughly 303,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually.

Leon Zhang, President of LONGi Europe: "Enery's pipeline reflects their incredible regional leadership, and LONGi is proud to be working closely with them, supplying our advanced technology. Ogrezeni is a blueprint for the future of European energy, combining giga-scale solar and energy storage. With over 1.1 million of our Hi-M09 Back Contact modules, we're helping shape a resilient, decentralized, and highly efficient energy grid across the region."

Technical prowess: more power in less surface area

Featuring LONGi's proprietary Hybrid Passivated Back Contact cell architecture, the Hi-MO9 module delivers an industry-leading efficiency of up to 24.8%. Its unique front-side design optimizes light absorption, packing more power into less surface area to significantly lower costs while maintaining an ultra-low linear degradation rate over a 30-year lifecycle.

Alberto Martinez, Head of Construction and O&M at Enery, emphasized that technology selection and strong local support are core to their execution strategy: "Implementing LONGi's Hi-M09 BC technology ensures our asset achieves industry-leading efficiency and energy yield. Throughout this process, the LONGi team has provided exceptional, hands-on engineering and logistical support, making them a vital partner in seamlessly executing one of Europe's largest hybrid projects."

Mirel Jarnea, LONGi Country Manager Romania, underscored the impact of the project. "As the largest project in Romania to date, it's an historic victory for regional energy security," Jarnea stated, noting that their next-generation Hi-MO9 BC technology will maximize power generation on the ground.