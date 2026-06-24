Long-term shareholder Phoenix calls on Barratt Redrow to accelerate share buybacks

Phoenix publishes its analysis alongside a presentation at the London Value Investor Conference

LONDON, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Asset Management Partners ("Phoenix"), a major shareholder in Barratt Redrow plc, is today calling on the company to materially increase its share buybacks to create value for long-term shareholders.

Phoenix is presenting its analysis at the London Value Investor Conference, demonstrating the material undervaluation of Barratt Redrow plc and showing the significant value creation opportunity that a substantial increase in share buybacks would represent. Phoenix is calling on fellow shareholders and other interested parties to make their support for this strategy known to the Board of Barratt Redrow plc.

Phoenix is a major shareholder in Barratt Redrow plc having first invested in 1998. It is an admirer of the company's performance as a homebuilder and supports its long-term business strategy, but now believes a new approach to capital allocation is needed that utilises the depressed valuation of the business on the London Stock Exchange and turns it into value for long-term holders through persistent buybacks.

Phoenix is sharing the underlying analysis which supports its view. It is available at www.buybarrattback.com. Based upon this analysis and long-term knowledge of the industry, Phoenix's assessment is that the company has substantial financial headroom to both maintain its business strategy of increasing output whilst also adopting an aggressive buyback programme.

Given its significant shareholding and its desire to communicate its views transparently, Phoenix is publishing its analysis and views publicly so that all market participants have access to the same information at the same time.

Gary Channon, Chief Investment Officer of Phoenix, said: "Barratt Redrow is a business we know well and have admired for many years. We support its business strategy and the way it builds homes. At today's valuation, buying back its own shares is an exceptional opportunity, and we believe the company can pursue it aggressively while continuing to grow output. Doing so would turn the undervaluation into lasting value for long-term shareholders."

Important Information

Phoenix Asset Management Partners Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. The views expressed are those of Phoenix Asset Management Partners Limited ("Phoenix") as at the date of publication and are based on publicly available information. Any estimates of intrinsic value or future performance reflect Phoenix's own analysis, assumptions and judgments. Nothing in this announcement constitutes investment advice, a personal recommendation or an offer or invitation to acquire or dispose of securities. Readers should form their own conclusions regarding the company and any matters discussed in this announcement. Phoenix and funds or accounts managed by Phoenix hold shares in the company and therefore have an economic interest in the matters discussed.

About Phoenix Asset Management Partners

https://www.phoenixassetmanagement.com

Founded in 1998, Phoenix Asset Management is an unconventional value-investment firm built on two foundational philosophies: classical value investing and behavioural psychology.

Over more than 25 years it has developed a proprietary framework and tools that together form a compounding learning machine, designed to make clearer judgments and invest with long-term conviction.

Led by founder Gary Channon, a team of centaurs, humans augmented by AI, has built a reputation for the depth and quality of its analysis and thinking, delivering exceptional long-term investment outperformance. Phoenix is employee-owned and is based in Barnes, southwest London.

Phoenix manages several funds that includes the Aurora UK Alpha investment trust which is a closed-end fund that invests in predominantly UK equities and trades daily on the London Stock Exchange.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3000035/Phoenix_Asset_Management_Partners_Limited_Logo.jpg