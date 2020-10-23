London Impact Ventures crosses $100M in sustainable technology investments in 2020 with their latest investment in Apeel Sciences

LONDON, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a year filled with turmoil and uncertainty, many companies and individuals have learned to make changes and adapt to a new normal. London Impact Ventures is fortunate to have experienced a year of continued growth but like many other venture capital firms, it has certainly witnessed a significant shift in its investment strategy. However, their core values have remained unhinged.

London Impact Ventures was established in London in April 2019 and co-founded by Mohamad Esreb and Aboud Khaddam. The venture capital firm works with companies at every stage of maturity and strives to be part of their journey to achieve their full potential and mission in driving change and innovation within their respective industries. Some notable investments within their portfolio include Impossible Foods, Eat Just Inc, Revolut, COWBOY and as of recently, Apeel Sciences.

"This past year, with all its challenges, has brought about even more conviction that we as investors can help support and back an array of impactful and sustainable technologies, that together will help create a more efficient global ecosystem and prove resilient to such unforeseen events" - Managing Partners, London Impact Ventures.

London Impact Ventures is very pleased to have hit an important milestone, with an impressive $100,000,000 funded in 2020. It continues to make headway in its mission to identify and invest in the world's most sustainable and impactful companies.

"We have been predominately active in the plant-based technology space, having been involved in the sector for a while through our direct investments in Impossible Foods, Eat Just Inc. and others. This year has definitely put our strategy through a rigorous and real-life test. Not only did the plant-based and alternative protein industry show resilience but these companies have in fact shown tremendous growth and proven that this is no longer a trend or a hype, but an actual gamechanger in a historically broken, primitive and unsustainable food production system waiting to be disrupted" - Aboud Khaddam, Managing Partner at London Impact Ventures.

The firm is particularly excited for their most recent investment into Apeel Sciences, a company that produces a plant-based edible coating product to make produce last twice as long as usual. Apeel is not only combatting food waste using its plant-based technology, but it is also proving to be one of the most impactful and resourceful technology companies in the world. London Impact Ventures is thrilled to announce that their recent investment into Apeel Sciences has contributed to their funding milestone.

In addition, London Impact Ventures continues to back and support Impossible Foods, one of the world's leading plant-based meat alternatives and more recently milk alternatives in

its mission to eradicate the use of animals in the current food system and the way people consume food for generations to come. London Impact Ventures along with its investors will continue to strive towards making conscious investment decisions and support its core values and mission to change.

"We are experiencing times of deep change which impacts the way companies operate. There is a major cyclical change occurring within the technology sector and it is our core vision to identify the companies that are not only strategically well positioned to embrace the change into the future but that have the ability to make a positive impact on society" - Mohamad Esreb, Managing Partner of London Impact Ventures.

