Locus Appoints Deepa Subbaiah as Chief Human Resources Officer

Seasoned HR leader joins Locus to lead People & Culture as the company continues to scale following its acquisition by Ingka Group

MILPITAS, Calif., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Locus, a leading AI-native logistics technology company, today announced the appointment of Deepa Subbaiah as its first Chief Human Resources Officer. Deepa brings more than 25 years of experience leading global HR and talent organizations across engineering and technology companies and will support Locus as it continues to scale its workforce and operations globally.

Quick Facts:

Locus has appointed Deepa Subbaiah as its first Chief Human Resources Officer to lead its People & Culture function

Deepa brings more than 25 years of HR leadership experience across global technology, engineering, product and commercial organizations

The appointment will support Locus as it scales its workforce and operations globally following its acquisition by Ingka Group

Supporting Locus's Next Phase of Global Growth

Deepa joins Locus as the company enters its next phase of global growth following its acquisition by Ingka Group. As Locus expands across markets and continues building an AI-native operating model, the company is focused on strengthening the people infrastructure behind that growth, including clearer career paths, operating frameworks and a deliberate culture that helps teams move quickly, consistently and effectively to deliver for customers across regions.

"The software machine Locus has shaped into runs on two things: digital and human," said Nishith Rastogi, founder and CETO of Locus. "Building both requires the same intentionality and standards of excellence. Deepa brings more than 25 years of experience building the people side of global, engineering-led companies. She is here to run at the same pace we do and hold us to the same standard in people and culture that we hold ourselves to in our products."

A Global HR Leader for Technology-Driven Teams

Prior to joining Locus, Deepa held HR leadership roles across Honeywell, GE Healthcare, Wipro, 3M, Cisco, Freshworks and Amadeus, where she supported large-scale technology, engineering, product and commercial organizations across India, the Middle East and APAC.

As CHRO, Deepa will lead Locus's global People & Culture function, partnering with leaders across the business as the company scales its teams and operations. Her work will focus on helping the human side of Locus scale to the same standard globally, while supporting employees as they navigate change, grow with the business and continue to think, build and lead in an AI-native environment.

"My role, and my team's, is to make sure every person at Locus is clear on why they are here, what they are building and what they are capable of," said Deepa. "That means removing the roadblocks, building the frameworks and creating the conditions where AI makes not just our product, but everyone at the company faster and sharper. People and culture exist to enable the business. But more than that, it exists to make sure everyone who works here emerges a better version of themselves."

To learn more about Locus and its continued global growth, visit Locus.sh.

About Locus

Locus, part of Ingka Group, is an agentic Transportation Management System (TMS) for all-mile, all-channel with 350+ enterprise customer deployments in 30+ countries across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. The platform unifies orders, capacity and carrier networks into one living plan, aligning planning, execution and settlement, solving for real-world logistics constraints and complexities for large enterprises. Locus has optimized 1.5B + deliveries, helped achieve $320M+ in logistics cost savings and avoided 17M+ kg of emissions for its customers. Learn more at locus.sh.

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