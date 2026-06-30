LINE IN ATHENS NAMED NO.1 AS INAUGURAL LIST OF EUROPE'S 50 BEST BARS 2026 IS UNVEILED

Line in Athens ranks No.1 in the first edition of Europe's 50 Best Bars, sponsored by Perrier

in Athens ranks No.1 in the first edition of Europe's 50 Best Bars, sponsored by Perrier Salvatore Calabrese wins the Roku Industry Icon Award

wins the Roku Industry Icon Award London's Waltz (No.23) is awarded the Three Cents Best New Opening Award

(No.23) is awarded the Three Cents Best New Opening Award The Siete Misterios Best Cocktail Menu Award is given to Edinburgh's Panda & Sons (No.20)

(No.20) De Vie (No.34), Paris wins the Ketel One Sustainable Bar Award

(No.34), Paris wins the Ketel One Sustainable Bar Award The SevenRooms Best Bar Design Award goes to Hide , Budapest

, Budapest Mirror Bar (No.8) receives the Michter's Art of Hospitality Award and The Best Bar in Slovakia

(No.8) receives the Michter's Art of Hospitality Award and The Best Bar in Slovakia Giorgio Bargiani wins the Altos Bartenders' Bartender Award; the Connaught Bar (No.10) is named The Best Bar in the UK, sponsored by Monkey Shoulder

AMSTERDAM, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The list of Europe's 50 Best Bars 2026 was announced this evening during a live awards ceremony in Amsterdam. The event celebrated the first annual edition of this new ranking from 50 Best, the organisation behind The World's 50 Best Bars.

For the full 1-50 list, click here.

Line in Athens named No.1 as inaugural list of Europe's 50 Best Bars 2026, sponsored by Perrier, is unveiled View PDF

Line in Athens leads the ranking, named The Best Bar in Europe, sponsored by Perrier, and The Best Bar in Greece. Renowned for its fermentation-led approach, producing house-made wines, beers and ingredients that are reused across its menu, Line blends experimental techniques with accessible flavours.

The 2026 list features bars from 22 cities. Other bars in the top five are The Bar in Front of the Bar (No.2); Sips (No.3), The Best Bar in Spain, sponsored by Torres Brandy; Himkok (No.4), The Best Bar in Norway, sponsored by Nikka Whisky and Bar Nouveau (No.5), The Best Bar in France, sponsored by Rémy Martin.

The Best Bar in Italy, sponsored by Disaronno, is Moebius Milano (No.6). Nouvelle Vague (No.16) claims The Best Bar in Albania, sponsored by Polot 1882. Wax On (No.17) is The Best Bar in Germany, sponsored by Mr Black, while Bird (No.24) secures The Best Bar in Denmark, sponsored by Mancino Vermouth. Alma Prague (No.25) is The Best Bar in Czechia. Tjoget (No.37) is The Best Bar in Sweden and Tag (No.39) is The Best Bar in Poland. Super Lyan (No.42) wins The Best Bar in the Netherlands, sponsored by Ketel One. Late Bloomers is No.44 and The Best Bar in Switzerland, sponsored by Amaro Lucano, while Dunlin takes The Best Bar in Austria at No.50.

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