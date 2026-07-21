LILYSILK Opens First European Retail Store at Munich's Oberpollinger

MUNICH, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LILYSILK, the world's leading silk brand dedicated to inspiring people to live spectacular, has opened its first European retail store at Oberpollinger, one of Munich's premier department stores. The opening expands LILYSILK's international retail presence and offers European customers a new way to experience the brand's silk craftsmanship in person, following the launch of its New York concept store and its first Asian flagship store in Hong Kong.

LILYSILK's First European Retail Store at Munich’s Oberpollinger

Located on the second floor of Oberpollinger at Neuhauser Straße 18, the store presents a curated selection of LILYSILK fashion, home and lifestyle products. The assortment includes silk bedding and home textiles, premium apparel for women, loungewear, fashion accessories, and cashmere and wool pieces.

Germany is an established European market for LILYSILK, making it a natural choice for the brand's first European store. The Munich location gives local customers the opportunity to experience the brand's products and craftsmanship in person. The opening also responds to customer interest in a local retail presence, including requests shared by German followers on social media.

LILYSILK marked the Munich store's July 17 opening with an event attended by local guests, media and fashion creators, who were among the first to explore the new space and its curated collection.

Opening promotions continue through July 25. Visitors will receive either a silk scrunchie or a silk eye mask while supplies last. Customers who follow LILYSILK's official Instagram account, share a photo or story tagged with the store location, and tag @lilysilk will receive an additional silk scrunchie. Those who like and comment on the official opening post will also receive a silk scrunchie.

Customers spending at least 500 euros will receive a silk scrunchie and a silk eye mask, while those spending at least 1,000 euros will receive a luxury silk pillowcase.

The store is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

"Opening our first European store at Munich's Oberpollinger is an important step in LILYSILK's global growth," said David Wang, CEO of LILYSILK. "It brings our approach to luxury and meticulous craftsmanship closer to customers across Europe while offering a more personal and tailored shopping experience. We look forward to deepening these relationships as we begin this new chapter."

Discover more at www.lilysilk.com.

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