LG webOS and stc tv launch ‘Quick Access’ feature, elevating Smart TV Experience in the GCC

LG Smart TV users in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Bahrain can now enjoy seamless, instant access to stc tv's premium entertainment services directly from the webOS home screen

News Summary:

LG webOS announces a strategic partnership with stc tv, stc group's digital streaming and broadcasting service, to elevate the smart TV entertainment experience across Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Bahrain

The collaboration introduces a new webOS integration providing LG Smart TV users direct access to stc tv's premium entertainment offerings through a dedicated Quick Access feature on the webOS home screen

new stc tv users in KSA, Kuwait, and Bahrain can enjoy a complimentary 3-month subscription to kickstart their premium streaming experience

Popular titles, new releases, trending content and personalized recommendations available through stc tv will be surfaced directly on the home screen, making entertainment easier to discover

The partnership brings the stc tv experience closer to users across leading GCC markets while supporting LG's focus on intuitive and locally relevant entertainment experiences

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) today announced a strategic partnership with stc tv, stc group's digital streaming and broadcasting service, to elevate the home entertainment experience for users across Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Bahrain. The collaboration brings together LG's webOS platform with stc tv's established regional entertainment offering, making a broad selection of local and international content easier for viewers to discover and access. Through a new webOS integration, users will be able to access stc tv directly from the LG Smart TV home screen via a dedicated Quick Access feature. Additionally, new stc tv subscribers who own LG TVs in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Bahrain can enjoy a complimentary 3-month subscription, giving them unlimited access to a vast library of premium movies, series, sports, and live TV channels.

LG webOS and stc tv launch ‘Quick Access’ feature, elevating Smart TV Experience in the GCC

As demand for streamlined, premium home entertainment continues to rise, LG is reinforcing its smart TV market leadership by partnering with one of the region's premier digital and media providers. According to a global household media survey by Oliver Wyman, GCC consumers already access an average of three video-on-demand services - second only to the United States - underscoring the region's appetite for premium content. The GCC smart TV market is forecast to grow from USD 5.85 billion in 2024 to USD 16.36 billion by 2033, according to Research and Markets, highlighting the importance of intuitive, content-led interfaces such as LG webOS in addressing evolving viewer habits.

This strategic collaboration with stc tv reflects LG's ongoing commitment to delivering premium, customer-centric home entertainment experiences. By integrating the dedicated

Quick Access feature directly on the webOS home screen, the partnership takes user convenience to the next level, bringing a more streamlined, responsive, and easily accessible entertainment gateway directly to the center of the household.

A Premium, Customer-Centric Entertainment Experience

The new webOS integration merges LG's popular webOS platform - celebrated for its user-friendly interface - with stc tv's robust entertainment portfolio.

By placing the dedicated Quick Access feature directly on the home screen, LG and stc group are delivering a premium television experience centered around accessibility and convenience:

Instant Access: The dedicated feature is prominently positioned on the webOS home screen, offering a faster and more convenient gateway to premium content.

The dedicated feature is prominently positioned on the webOS home screen, offering a faster and more convenient gateway to premium content. Frictionless Content Discovery: Popular titles, new releases, and trending "now streaming" shows available through stc tv are surfaced directly on the LG TV home screen, allowing users to find their favorite entertainment without even needing to open the app first.

Popular titles, new releases, and trending "now streaming" shows available through stc tv are surfaced directly on the LG TV home screen, allowing users to find their favorite entertainment without even needing to open the app first. Personalized Recommendations: LG Smart TV users benefit from tailored suggestions and curated content lists, displaying the latest movies and series on stc tv based on viewing behaviors and preferences.

LG Smart TV users benefit from tailored suggestions and curated content lists, displaying the latest movies and series on stc tv based on viewing behaviors and preferences. Tailored for the GCC Region: Designed specifically for audiences in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Bahrain, ensuring that local and international premium content is always just a click away.

Designed specifically for audiences in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Bahrain, ensuring that local and international premium content is always just a click away. Intuitive Integration: Smooth, responsive navigation optimized for LG's Magic Remote and the webOS ecosystem.

This integration supports stc group's efforts to enrich customer lives through innovative digital solutions and superior experiences. Through its presence on the webOS home screen, stc tv will provide users across Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Bahrain with a simpler and more direct way to discover and access its wide entertainment offering.

stc tv provides a premium digital entertainment experience, offering a diverse selection of local, regional, and international content. From exclusive productions and popular movies and series to live TV channels and sports content, the platform brings together a wide range of entertainment options designed to cater to diverse audience preferences and deliver a seamless viewing experience across multiple devices.

Seamless Access on LG Smart TVs

The partnership underscores LG's commitment to transforming the home entertainment experience through unique platform services and strategic local collaborations. By offering instant, direct access to stc tv entertainment services and showcasing top titles available through the platform directly on the home interface, LG empowers users with premium television experiences designed around their daily convenience.

Looking ahead, LG webOS will continue to expand its ecosystem of regional and global partners to deliver more intuitive, personalized features to screens across the Middle East.

LG Smart TV users in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Bahrain can access the new feature immediately from their webOS home screen.

About webOS platform

The webOS platform has powered LG TVs for over a decade, earning acclaim for its user-friendly interface that allows for easy navigation and customization. With a growing ecosystem of global partners, webOS is set to drive LG's future growth across multiple devices and out-of-home experiences.

LG Channels, LG's exclusive free streaming service, offers a wide selection of premium live and on-demand programming, including movies, TV shows, news, sports, comedy, anime and more. With an always growing number of channels, owners of LG TVs, smart monitors or projectors can easily discover their favorite programs by launching the LG Channels app. LG Channels is also available for Automotive and Hotel TV. For more news on webOS for Smart TV, visit www.lg.com.

About stc group:

stc group is an enabler of digital transformation, offering advanced solutions and driving a role in the digitization process. The group provides a comprehensive suite of services encompassing digital infrastructure, cloud computing, cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT), digital payments, digital media, and digital entertainment. The group comprises 13 subsidiaries across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe.

To know more about stc group: click here.