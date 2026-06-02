Designed to unite families and friends, the new campaign creates an unforgettable shared viewing experience by bringing the stadium atmosphere into the living room

LG Electronics has launched a three-month campaign across the Middle East and Africa, transforming home viewing for the football season with its premium lineup of OLED, QNED, and the webOS smart platform.

The campaign features legendary Egyptian defender Wael Gomaa and iconic sports commentator Hafid Derradji to showcase how LG technology creates an unparalleled, immersive football experience.

The initiative highlights the crystal-clear motion of LG OLED, the vibrant colors of LG QNED, and the seamless, user-friendly streaming experience of LG webOS, ensuring fans catch every moment of the action.

Through compelling content across multiple platforms, the campaign invites football fans to upgrade their home viewing setups and enjoy the season's biggest matches with stadium-quality excitement.

DUBAI, UAE, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As football fever sweeps across the Middle East and Africa, LG Electronics has officially launched a dynamic, 3-month campaign designed to transform living rooms into thrilling, stadium-like environments. Running until the end of July, the initiative brings fans closer to the action than ever before, combining the smart, seamless streaming capabilities of LG webOS with LG's industry-leading OLED and QNED displays.

LG Transforms Home Viewing Across the Middle East and Africa with Ultimate Football Season Campaign Featuring Wael Gomaa and Hafid Derradji

To get the excitement closer to the football fanatics in the Gulf and wider region, LG has partnered with two of the most celebrated and credible voices in Arab football: legendary Egyptian defender Wael Gomaa and iconic sports commentator Hafid Derradji. Together, they will headline a comprehensive campaign across multiple platforms to showcase how LG TVs create unforgettable, shared viewing experiences for families and friends.

Recognizing the Middle East's unmatched passion for football, LG's partnership with the sports' legends aims to showcase how its home entertainment ecosystem unites fans through world-class clarity. Viewers can stream seamlessly via 'Oh La La webOS' every pass, goal, and crucial VAR decision is captured perfectly or experience stadium-quality visuals with 'Ole Ole OLED' and enjoy tactical precision with 'Tiki Taka QNED'.

Seamless Streaming and Uninterrupted Excitement with webOS

Beyond immersive visuals, the campaign emphasizes the smart, user-friendly features of LG's webOS ecosystem, giving fans plenty of reasons to shout "Oh La La webOS" with Hafid Derradji's signature enthusiastic commentary style, this expression highlights a smarter way to watch.

Designed to make every match day seamless, LG webOS allows fans to group their favorite teams and leagues through the integrated Sports Portal. Fans receive real-time match alerts, live game tracking, and score updates before, during, and even after a match, directly alongside their preferred live streams. Whether utilizing screen-casting to mirror a smartphone to the big screen, or enjoying a massive array of streaming content, webOS provides a centralized, clutter-free hub that ensures fans never miss a defining moment.

Elevating the Home Stadium Experience

At the heart of the campaign is the unparalleled picture quality of LG's premium television lineup. For those who live for fast-paced action, "Ole Ole OLED" captures the celebration of the game. LG OLED TVs offer self-lit pixels and near-instantaneous response times, ensuring crystal-clear motion with zero blur, making every fast-paced strike and high-speed sprint feel incredibly lifelike.

For fans who appreciate fluid, strategic gameplay, "Tiki Taka QNED" mirrors the beautiful coordination of the sport. LG QNED TVs utilize advanced color reproduction technologies to deliver vibrant, stadium-quality hues on ultra-large screens, ensuring the pitch looks as natural from the living room as it does from the VIP stand.

A Cultural Movement for Football Fans

As part of the rollout, the campaign will feature highly engaging creative content across the region. Hafid Derradji will bring his signature passion and iconic commentary to the fore, whilst Wael Gomaa's tactical insights will help fans appreciate the beauty of the game in stunning 4K detail.

Football fans across the MEA region are invited to follow the campaign, explore the power of LG webOS, OLED and QNED, and upgrade their home viewing setups in time for the season's most crucial matches. For more information on LG's lineup of sports-optimized TVs, please visit https://www.lg.com/ae/tvs-soundbars/webos-for-entertainment.

About webOS platform

The webOS platform has powered LG TVs for over a decade, earning acclaim for its user-friendly interface that allows for easy navigation and customization. With a growing ecosystem of global partners, webOS is set to drive LG's future growth across multiple devices and out-of-home experiences.

LG Channels, LG's exclusive free streaming service, offers a wide selection of premium live and on-demand programming, including movies, TV shows, news, sports, comedy, anime and more. With an always growing number of channels, owners of LG TVs, smart monitors or projectors can easily discover their favorite programs by launching the LG Channels app. LG Channels is also available for Automotive and Hotel TV. For more news on webOS for Smart TV, visit www.lg.com

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