LG's G6, C6, and W6 OLED evo TVs redefine the visual landscape with unmatched brightness, wireless luxury, and the AI-powered Alpha 11 Processor

News Summary:

Customers in the UAE, Oman, Qatar, and Bahrain can enjoy their premium entertainment worry-free with LG's OLED Care+, featuring a 5-year limited panel warranty on G6, C6, and W6 models.

LG's 2026 OLED series, the G6, C6, and wireless W6, features the Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen3 for a noticeable step up in overall picture quality.

Features range from the ultra-slim 9mm Wallpaper profile of the wireless W6 to the robust webOS platform, bringing unmatched aesthetic appeal and personalized intelligence to living rooms across the Gulf.

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) has underscored its ongoing commitment to consumer trust and product reliability by highlighting the sustained availability of its OLED Care+ program. Designed to protect the investment of home entertainment enthusiasts, OLED Care+ includes a 5-Year Limited Panel Warranty, offering customers in the UAE, Oman, Qatar, and Bahrain reliable and worry-free screen coverage for the OLED evo G6, C6, and the Wireless W6 series.

LG Highlights 5-Year Panel Warranty with OLED Care+ Across 2026 Premium TV Range

LG's 2026 OLED TV lineup represents a monumental leap forward in home display technology. Led by the powerful Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen3, these TVs offer unprecedented brightness, color volume, and smart room-integration features that adapt perfectly to any environment.

Pure Architectural Elegance: The Wireless LG OLED evo W6

Reimagining the concept of living space integration, the LG OLED evo W6 marks the return of LG's iconic 'Wallpaper' aesthetic. With an ultra-thin 9mm profile, the screen mounts flush to the wall like a piece of fine art. The W6 eliminates physical clutter by utilizing LG's True Wireless technology and Zero Connect Box, transmitting flawless audio and video signals up to 4K resolution at high refresh rates without a single visible cable connecting to the screen.

Brightness Redefined: The Flagship LG OLED evo G6

The LG OLED evo G6 is the pinnacle of LG's display engineering, featuring a Flush Fit Gallery Design. Powered by the groundbreaking Primary RGB Tandem 2.0 OLED panel and paired with a Reflection Free Premium screen coating, the G6 achieves exceptional peak brightness and stunning contrast, making it perfect for even the most brightly lit living rooms in the Gulf.

Versatility and Power: The LG OLED evo C6

For users seeking the perfect balance of premium performance and versatility, the LG OLED evo C6 utilizes the same high-tier Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen3 as the flagship models. The C6 delivers incredible gaming response times, cinematic contrast, and vibrant colors across a massive range of screen sizes, solidifying its place as the definitive choice for gamers and movie lovers alike.

Long-Term Assurance: OLED Care+ 5-Year Panel Warranty

To ensure that users can enjoy this next generation of television technology with absolute peace of mind, LG is highlighting its OLED Care+ guarantee. OLED Care+ combines advanced, built-in display care technologies (which run automatic background optimization, pixel cleaning, and diagnostic routines to maintain pristine picture quality) with physical panel protection. Under the 5-year limited panel warranty, the OLED panel is fully protected against manufacturer defects, ensuring that these premium screens remain a beautiful focal point of the home for years to come.

About LG Electronics Media Entertainment Solution Company

The LG Media Entertainment Solution Company (MS) is a recognized innovator in televisions, audio, displays and smart TV platforms. The MS Company enhances the media entertainment experience with its OLED TVs, renowned for perfect black and perfect color, and premium LCD QNED TVs, all powered by the personalized webOS smart TV platform. The MS Company also offers Information Technology solutions (gaming monitors, business monitors, laptops, projectors, cloud devices and medical displays) as well as Signage solutions (Micro LED signage, digital signage, hospitality displays and signage software solutions) that are designed to maximize customers' work efficiency and deliver strong value. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com.