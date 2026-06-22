The new model offers exceptional visual clarity, supports long-distance installation, and simplifies maintenance for network operations, security, traffic management, and command-and-control applications.

News Summary

LG Electronics introduces the 2026 LG MAGNIT Micro LED display solution, LMPB model, designed for professional control room environments.

The LMPB display is engineered with an ultra-high 40,000:1 contrast ratio, delivering exceptionally deep blacks and vivid, highly accurate color expression essential for detail-oriented monitoring to support network operation centers, security control rooms, traffic management facilities, and mission-critical command rooms.

It also holds rigorous industry credentials, including EMC Class B for low electromagnetic radiation, BS 476 Part 7 Class 1 fire safety, IEC 62368-1 electrical safety, and dedicated certifications for eye comfort.

New Line-to-Dot (LTD) technology reduces the visual impact of pixel defects, supporting display continuity in high-uptime environments.

Controller placement up to 10 kilometers away enables centralized management of display infrastructure from a separate operations facility.

Patented front-access alignment system and simplified cabling architecture are designed to reduce installation time for large-scale deployments.

DUBAI, UAE, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) has introduced the 2026 LG MAGNIT Commercial Micro LED display (LMPB model), a professional display solution for control room environments. Designed for network operations centers, security control rooms, traffic management facilities, and mission-critical command rooms, the new model combines high-definition Micro LED performance with features that meet the operational and installation demands of 24/7 professional settings.

LG Electronics Introduces New LG MAGNIT Micro LED Display for Control Room Environments

Control rooms demand display infrastructure capable of managing diverse information streams with consistent image accuracy. LG MAGNIT meets this need by delivering deep contrast, wide color viewing angles and high motion clarity, which are essential where visual fidelity affects operator response. And with a stunning contrast ratio of 40,000:1, the display produces deep, immersive blacks and incredibly vivid color expression, ensuring that critical data, text, and video feeds are rendered with pristine clarity. Further, HDR support (HDR10 and HDR10 Pro) ensures vivid, detailed imagery across various content types.

In prioritizing both operator health and operational safety, LG MAGNIT has also secured major international certifications, featuring EMC Class B certification – which minimizes electromagnetic radiation to prevent interference with nearby equipment and protect operators in close proximity – and the BS 476 Part 7 Class 1 fire safety certification, meeting stringent IEC 62368-1 electrical safety standards, while additionally being certified for eye comfort to reduce operator eye strain during long, high-concentration shifts.

"The new LG MAGNIT Commercial Micro LED is engineered for environments where display performance has direct operational implications," said Rami Kim, B2B Commercial Display Director for MEA. "Its combination of Micro LED picture quality, long-distance installation capability, and simplified maintenance makes it a strong fit for the control room applications where reliability and precision are non-negotiable."

Reliability and Installation Flexibility

A key feature of LG MAGNIT Micro LED is its Line-to-Dot (LTD) technology. In conventional LED displays, a single pixel defect can affect an entire display line. LTD technology converts these potential line-level defects into isolated dot-level defects, minimizing visual disruption and supporting uninterrupted performance in high-uptime environments.

Additionally, LG MAGNIT enables controller placement up to 10 kilometers from the display via optical fiber cables. This enables centralized management from a remote operations area, making it ideal for multi-site facilities and organizations consolidating display management.

Simplified Installation and Maintenance

LG MAGNIT Micro LED streamlines installation and maintenance. Its patented front-access alignment system enables precise cabinet-level adjustment from the front, reducing installation time for large-scale deployments. Similarly, the signal transmission architecture removes the need for inter-cabinet cabling, requiring only connections to the system controller and power source. Front service access allows ongoing maintenance without rear access to the display structure.

LG MAGNIT Micro LED is available in 0.78, 0.93, and 1.25 mm pixel pitch configurations and features a scalable modular architecture for custom screen sizes.

For more information on LG's full range of LED Signage solutions, please visit https://www.lg-informationdisplay.com/products-solutions/led-signage/.

About LG Electronics Media Entertainment Solution Company

The LG Media Entertainment Solution Company (MS) is a recognized innovator in televisions, audio, displays and smart TV platforms. The MS Company enhances the media entertainment experience with its OLED TVs, renowned for perfect black and perfect color, and premium LCD QNED TVs, all powered by the personalized webOS smart TV platform. The MS Company also offers Information Technology solutions (gaming monitors, business monitors, laptops, projectors, cloud devices and medical displays) as well as Signage solutions (Micro LED signage, digital signage, hospitality displays and signage software solutions) that are designed to maximize customers' work efficiency and deliver strong value. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

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