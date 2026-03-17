LG's new campaign celebrates strength, love and resilience that connect mothers across generations

The campaign explores how motherhood transforms relationships, revealing mutual understanding and shared sacrifices across generations

DUBAI, UAE, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mother's Day, a celebration of timeless love and a bond that transcends generations. Celebrating this occasion, LG Electronics is proud to honour this journey with its heartfelt campaign, 'A Mother Like No Other,' highlighting the evolving role of modern mothers and the meaningful connections between generations.

Rooted in empathy, steeped in innovation, and wrapped in warmth, LG continues its commitment to supporting mothers throughout the year with technology designed to make everyday life easier, more balanced, and harmonious.

LG Electronics Honors Motherhood Across Generations with ‘A Mother Like No Other’ Campaign

Through its emotional campaign, LG sheds light on the unique understanding that mothers share, transcending generational boundaries. The campaign is anchored around a beautifully crafted video capturing the moment when a daughter becomes a mother herself and begins to see her own mother through a new lens. The emotional narrative celebrates the continuity and transformation of motherhood, inviting viewers to reflect on the shared experiences, sacrifices, and unconditional love that shape every family's story.

Across generations, motherhood is defined by resilience, growth, and adaptability. Today, modern mothers balance numerous roles, professionals, caregivers, role models, while striving to maintain a sense of self. LG recognizes this dynamic and delivers smart innovations that align with real daily needs, acting as reliable partners in reducing effort at home and granting mothers more time to focus on family, well-being, and personal aspirations.

One of the campaign's core messages highlights the universal insecurities and doubts felt by all mothers. Young mothers often ask themselves, 'Am I doing this right? Am I enough?' These emotions, echoed by their mothers before them, foster a quiet solidarity between generations. LG's campaign delivers a powerful reminder to mothers everywhere, 'you are stronger and more capable than you think.'

The video further highlights how for young women, becoming mothers is not only a transformation into caregivers but also a moment of understanding their own mothers in a new way, more than just as parental figures but as women with dreams, ambitions, fears, and hopes of their own. This realization deepens the bond between generations, as daughters recognize their mothers' struggles and sacrifices were fuelled by a love that was as selfless as it was immeasurable.

At its heart, 'A Mother Like No Other' encourages mothers to embrace these moments of reflection with compassion, for their own struggles and for the incredible women who raised them. It's a celebration of how love transcends time, shaping families through shared experiences and unspoken understanding.

With 'A Mother Like No Other,' LG explores how motherhood itself is a journey of discovery, one that allows each generation to understand and appreciate the sacrifices and strength of the one before them. It's a reminder that while technology evolves, the essence of motherhood remains timeless and profound, deeply rooted in love and connection.

Celebrate motherhood this year with LG's innovative solutions and join the conversation by watching the campaign video here please visit: https://www.lg.com/ae

About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 75,000. LG's four Companies – Home Appliance Solution, Media Entertainment Solution, Vehicle Solution and Eco Solution – combined for global revenue of over KRW 88 trillion in 2024. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, automotive components and solutions, and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.

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