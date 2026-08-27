Celebrating the Bittersweet Back-to-School Reset, LG Invites Parents to Reclaim Their Routine and Reward Themselves with Smart TVs and Home Appliances

News Summary

LG Electronics has launched its annual 'Summer Survivors' Back-to-School campaign across the GCC region, offering promotional savings of up to 30 per cent across key product categories.

campaign across the GCC region, offering promotional savings of across key product categories. The campaign plays on the bittersweet back-to-school moment, celebrating parents as they regain their daily structure, enjoy a little peace and quiet, and reclaim personal time for themselves.

LG invites parents to reward themselves with long-awaited home tech upgrades—from immersive Smart TVs to time-saving washing machines and kitchen appliances.

Aligned with LG's core narrative that every home tells a story, featured products deliver quiet reliability, helping families spend wisely, stay productive, and reduce environmental impact.

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Every home tells a story, and the start of a new academic year marks a well-deserved chapter for parents. LG Electronics (LG) has unveiled its 'Summer Survivors' Back-to-School campaign, offering savings of up to 30 per cent on a wide range of premium electronics and smart home appliances.

LG ELECTRONICS EMPOWERS FAMILIES FOR THE NEW ACADEMIC YEAR WITH UP TO 30% SAVINGS ACROSS GCC

The campaign plays on that bittersweet back-to-school moment: as kids head back to the classroom, parents are happy to have their daily routine back, a little relieved to enjoy some peace and quiet, and ready to reclaim time for themselves. To celebrate this seasonal reset, LG is inviting parents to reward themselves with the home upgrades they've been eyeing—whether upgrading to a stunning new Smart TV for well-earned evening relaxation, or investing in an energy-efficient washing machine to make household chores effortless.

Created in a socially responsible way with intuitive, responsive designs, LG's latest lineup allows families to spend wisely, stay productive, and reduce their environmental impact. From TVs and audio systems that bring shared moments to life, to home appliances that take care of the everyday with the kind of quiet reliability you stop noticing and start depending on, LG provides the ultimate home upgrade for the new season.

Reward Yourself with Immersive Home Entertainment

As quiet returns to the living room, parents can elevate their home viewing experience with LG's state-of-the-art display lineup:

LG OLED evo AI (G5 & C6 Series): Powered by the α11 AI Processor and webOS 26 with integrated Gemini AI, these flagship TVs offer breathtaking picture quality, Brightness Booster technology, and immersive Dolby Atmos audio.

Powered by the α11 AI Processor and webOS 26 with integrated Gemini AI, these flagship TVs offer breathtaking picture quality, Brightness Booster technology, and immersive Dolby Atmos audio. LG QNED AI Mini LED & NANO 4K UHD TVs: Delivering dynamic color volume and fluid 144Hz refresh rates for cinematic family streaming and crisp display clarity.

Delivering dynamic color volume and fluid 144Hz refresh rates for cinematic family streaming and crisp display clarity. LG StanbyME 2 (27-inch Portable Smart Touch Screen): A versatile, rollable QHD touch screen with a 4-hour battery life, perfect for catching up on shows or following recipes anywhere in the home.

Time-Saving Appliances for Effortless Routines

Reclaim precious personal time with smart home appliances engineered to handle daily tasks quickly and dependably:

LG InstaView™ Refrigerator (GR-X267CQEW): Features Door-in-Door™ convenience, UVnano™ hygiene, and LINEARCooling™ technology to keep produce fresh and school lunches organized.

Features Door-in-Door™ convenience, UVnano™ hygiene, and LINEARCooling™ technology to keep produce fresh and school lunches organized. LG WashTower™ (W4W8BVPKZHM) & Washers: Designed with AI DD™ fabric care, TurboWash™ 360, and Steam Allergy Care, taking the hassle out of laundry and keeping school uniforms immaculate.

Designed with AI DD™ fabric care, TurboWash™ 360, and Steam Allergy Care, taking the hassle out of laundry and keeping school uniforms immaculate. LG QuadWash™ Dishwasher & Black Microwave Oven: Simplify post-dinner cleanup and quick meals with 42L Smart Inverter heating and 14-place setting multi-motion wash technology.

A Healthy, Peaceful Home Environment

Ensure a clean, relaxing atmosphere for the whole family with LG's advanced air care solutions:

LG PuriCare™ Aero Furniture: A space-saving table and air purifier in one, offering 360° HEPA filtration, UVnano™ sanitization, built-in wireless phone charging, and ambient mood lighting.

A space-saving table and air purifier in one, offering 360° HEPA filtration, UVnano™ sanitization, built-in wireless phone charging, and ambient mood lighting. LG PuriCare™ 360° Air Purifiers & Smart Dehumidifiers: Delivering multi-stage filtration, Pet Care, and Allergy Care technology to maintain fresh, allergen-free indoor air.

Availability & Promotion Details

The LG 'Summer Survivors' Back-to-School Campaign is already live, offering up to 30 per cent off select products across authorised retail stores and online platforms in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, and Oman.

To discover the full range of offers and explore products designed to elevate your home for the school year, visit https://www.lg.com/ae/back-to-school.

About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 75,000. LG's four Companies – Home Appliance Solution, Media Entertainment Solution, Vehicle Solution and Eco Solution – combined for global revenue of over USD 61.28 billion in 2024. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, automotive components and solutions, and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.