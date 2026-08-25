LG ELECTRONICS BRINGS HIGH-EFFICIENCY LIVING TO MORE CONSUMERS AT IFA 2026

Extending Advanced Energy-Saving Technologies Beyond Flagship Models to a Broader Appliance Portfolio

News Summary

LG expands advanced energy-saving technologies beyond flagship products to bring high-efficiency home appliances to a broader range of consumers at IFA 2026.

Through optimized core technologies, LG is achieving top-tier ratings – in many cases exceeding A-grade standards – across its expanded laundry, refrigerator, and dishwasher lineups.

LG is transforming energy efficiency from a premium differentiator into a portfolio-wide standard, giving more consumers access to appliances that deliver reduced energy consumption without compromising on performance.

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) is accelerating the mainstreaming of high-efficiency home appliances at IFA 2026, extending advanced energy-saving technologies beyond its flagship models to the broader LG product portfolio to make premium energy-saving performance accessible to more households.

Introducing Premium-Level Energy Efficiency to More Laundry Appliances

LG Electronics is accelerating the mainstreaming of high-efficiency home appliances at IFA 2026, extending advanced energy-saving technologies beyond its flagship models to its broader laundry, refrigerator and dishwasher lineups.

At the Energy Leadership Zone of LG's IFA booth, the new laundry lineup demonstrates the company's commitment to raising the bar for energy efficiency. LG's flagship laundry appliances include a washing machine that exceeds A-grade requirements by up to 70 percent and a washer-dryer combination featuring a Washing Only cycle that exceeds A-grade by up to 30 percent, as well as a Complete Wash and Dry cycle that exceeds A-grade by up to 10 percent.

These achievements are enabled by LG's core technologies, including Direct Drive Motor and precise inverter control, which are designed to optimize motor speed and output throughout each stage of the laundry process to support greater energy efficiency. Featured in LG's latest dryers, Dual Inverter Heat Pump™ technology efficiently recycles heat within the system to help reduce energy consumption without compromising drying performance.

At IFA 2026, LG is also extending its advanced energy-saving technologies to more accessible models, including a brand-new mass-premium dryer scheduled to launch later this year. Upgraded from the previous B-grade to the new A-grade standard, the dryer demonstrates LG's commitment to bringing its advanced energy-saving technologies to more European households.

Expanding High Efficiency Across Refrigerator Form Factors

LG is also introducing a wide range of refrigerators offering A-grade energy efficiency, including Bottom-Freezer models that exceed A-grade requirements by up to 35 percent, and Side-by-Side and French Door models delivering A-grade performance. By leveraging its sophisticated cooling and compressor technologies – such as precise cooling control based on usage conditions, and optimized insulation, heat exchanger and motor solutions designed to minimize energy loss – LG is raising the bar for energy efficiency across diverse refrigerator formats.

Additionally, the company's latest refrigerators feature AI Saving mode, which analyzes usage data for three weeks to intelligently adjust cooling performance and help reduce energy consumption during periods of low activity.

High Efficiency Comes Standard with LG Dishwashers

High energy efficiency is now a core strength of LG's broader dishwasher portfolio, with nearly the entire new range achieving an A-grade rating. This is made possible by a newly engineered compact drive unit that reduces water consumption, thereby lowering the energy required to heat the water, and an improved Inverter Motor.

Leading the lineup are models equipped with Hybrid Air Dry, which increases air circulation and shortens drying times while enabling energy savings up to 30 percent higher than A-grade.

Ideal for everyday use, the new AI SenseClean™ is designed to handle lightly soiled loads while conserving energy and water resources. Rather than applying the same settings to every load, AI SenseClean creates customized cycles based on up to 32 variables, intelligently adjusting factors such as temperature and time to help deliver effective cleaning while using energy and time efficiently.

Making Energy Efficiency a New Standard for More Households

LG's Energy Leadership Zone at IFA 2026 will offer visitors an up-close look at the company's growing portfolio of high-efficiency home appliances. By extending its premium energy innovations to more product lineups – from laundry solutions to refrigerators and dishwashers – the company is helping transform energy efficiency from a premium differentiator into an increasingly accessible benefit for consumers across Europe and around the world.

"LG is committed to a dual pursuit: achieving the absolute highest levels of product efficiency and ensuring that our innovations are within the reach of more households," said Baek Seung-tae, president of the LG Home Appliance Solution Company. "We aim to reshape the market so that top-tier energy performance is no longer just a premium option but the new standard for all our customers."

LG's expanded portfolio of efficient home appliances will be on display in the Energy Leadership Zone at Hall 18, Messe Berlin, during IFA 2026 (September 4-8).

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