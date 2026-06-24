LexisNexis Risk Solutions Data Intelligence Set to Transform U.K. Motor Claims

Single Point of Entry to Richer, More Connected Claims Data for Faster, Fairer Claims Decisions

LONDON, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the U.K. insurance market faces sustained scrutiny on claims costs, premiums and customer outcomesi, LexisNexis® Risk Solutions is introducing new data intelligence capabilities for motor claims, designed to bring together fragmented data and support more consistent and informed decision-making.

Data Quality and Connectivity Challenges

LexisNexis Risk Solutions has identified a series of data quality and connectivity challenges within insurance claims workflows it plans to address. For example, insurance providers often battle with incomplete or inaccurate data at First Notification of Loss (FNOL) leading to delays, rework, mis-routed claims and rising operational costs. Limited early-stage detection capabilities can make it harder to identify suspicious claims activity before losses escalate. The company is investing to help the industry address high levels of manual intervention across validation, investigation and damage assessment, and the lack of intelligent automation that slows the process down.

Tom Clarke, motor strategy director at LexisNexis Risk Solutions said: "While pricing and underwriting have become increasingly data-driven, claims handling often still relies on fragmented, reactive processes. This is a growing problem in motor insurance as claim complexity rises, customer expectations increase and operational pressures intensify. We see a clear market need for richer real-time insight at the point of claim. Our initial focus areas tackle the biggest priorities for the market right now – third party contact details and validation of windscreen features at FNOL."

Starting with motor insurance claims, LexisNexis Risk Solutions will deliver timely, high-quality and connected intelligence across the claims journey, from FNOL through to settlement. Through a single API integration, LexisNexis Risk Solutions will deliver a connected suite of data capabilities across multiple claims intelligence solutions to help insurance providers, MGAs and claims ecosystem partners move from reactive to proactive decision-making, using more comprehensive insight at every stage of the claims journey. At FNOL, more detailed data will enable claims handlers to validate information, identify risk indicators and guide the claim onto the right path from the outset. The solutions will also help to support more consistent decision‑making, cut friction and reduce unnecessary referrals to keep claims moving.

Carla McDonald, director of product management at LexisNexis Risk Solutions, said: "The quality of decision-making in the first few minutes of a claim shapes everything: triage, indemnity spend, customer experience and loss ratios. Yet many of those decisions are still made without access to the full picture. By bringing richer, more connected data into the claims journey earlier, we can help insurance providers and their partners make more informed decisions from the outset, reducing the need for rework and helping to get claims right the first time. That means more efficient decisions, fairer outcomes and a more consistent customer experience at the centre of every claim."

The first claims intelligence solutions from LexisNexis Risk Solutions comprise:

LexisNexis® Claims Datafill - a prefill solution that provides contact details and information on claimants or other involved parties at FNOL, helping to pre-populate and validate key third-party information to support faster and more accurate claims handling and create a more seamless experience for customers.

LexisNexis® Windscreen Check - offers VIN-level insight into windscreen features and ADAS systems for a specific vehicle, enabling accurate triage and validation during windscreen claims.

LexisNexis® Vehicle Insights for Claims – delivers real-time vehicle information at FNOL and triage, including make, model, mileage, MOT status and vehicle valuation data, helping reduce manual data capture and support more accurate, well-evidenced decisions from first contact. By surfacing detailed vehicle insight early in the claims process, it helps insurance providers produce fair, accurate assessment of a vehicle valuation, triage claims faster and reduce downstream errors.

Designed for the Claims Ecosystem

The LexisNexis Risk Solutions claims proposition is designed not only for insurance providers and MGAs within their own motor insurance claims functions and workflows, but for the broader motor claims landscape including claims management companies, repair networks, credit hire organisations, salvage operators and supply chain partners. The single API model means organisations across the claims network can access the data they need without complex or duplicated integrations.

For more information, visit LexisNexis Risk Solutions claims intelligence solutions.

About LexisNexis Risk Solutions

LexisNexis® Risk Solutions provides customers with information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry-specific content with advanced technology and algorithms to assist them in evaluating and predicting risk and enhancing operational efficiency. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, the company has offices throughout the world, serves customers in more than 190 countries and territories and is part of RELX. For more information, please visit LexisNexis Risk Solutions.

Media Contacts:

Alison Reeson or Matthew Enderby at HSL

0208 977 9132, 07876 597466

lnrs@harrisonsadler.com

Emma Valenti

LexisNexis Risk Solutions

+1 470.550.7793

Emma.valenti@lexisnexisrisk.com

i https://www.fca.org.uk/news/press-releases/premium-hikes-driven-claims-costs-insurers-told-improve-claims-handling