Leena AI Announces $30M Series B round led by Bessemer Venture Partners

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leena AI, the company that's revolutionizing enterprise employee experience , today announced it has raised a $30 million Series B financing round, bringing the company's total amount raised to $40 million. New investors Bessemer Venture Partners led the round with participation from existing investor Greycroft. The round also included an investment from Facebook co-founder, Eduardo Saverin's B Capital Group.

The new capital will accelerate product innovation to meet global demand for the platform for new and existing customers. Leena AI plans to expand its employee experience suite to products for IT, Sales, and Finance teams by early 2022.

The round of financing comes on the heels of significant momentum. Since announcing their Series A financing eight months ago, Leena AI has added new customers , including Bayer, Al-Jazeera, HDFC Bank, Reserve Bank of India, Houston Methodist, Odessa, and Icertis. The company has also achieved 300 percent year-to-year revenue growth.

More than 3 million employees across 60 countries now use Leena AI.

Leading Chief People Officers from some of the most recognizable enterprises globally - including Coca-Cola, Nestle, Abbott, Puma, and P&G - already resolve approximately 40 percent of employee queries autonomously with Leena AI's advanced machine learning, conversational-AI, and Natural Language Understanding platform.

"We are thrilled to partner with Leena AI, a company that is moving enterprise HR toward a more consumer-like, conversational way of delivery and meets the ever-changing needs of the modern workforce," said Anant Vidur Puri, Partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. "The company's AI-led innovation enables enterprises to deliver great employee experiences across functional areas. We look forward to seeing Leena AI's continued impact on enterprises and the employee experience."

"HR is an area in desperate need of disruption, with many slow, manual processes overwhelming HR departments. The Leena AI team has been able to bring HR into the modern era through automation and machine learning, enabling better employee engagement," said Mark Terbeek, Partner at Greycroft. "We believe Leena AI is well-positioned to revolutionize the enterprise employees experience in the era of hybrid work."

"We intend to be the 'Siri for employees' and help employees' get faster resolutions to their requests. Legacy internal helpdesks are not user-friendly, are tough to deploy and lack intelligence. Leena AI Employee Experience Suite deeply understands enterprise HR support tickets to solve this very difficult problem at the world's top enterprises." said Adit Jain, co-founder and CEO, Leena AI. "This investment will help us further elevate the enterprise employee experience through AI-powered conversations and insights."

