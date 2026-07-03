LEDVANCE becomes Official Lighting Partner of FC Bayern

MUNICH, July 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FC Bayern and LEDVANCE announce a long-term partnership running through 2029. LEDVANCE will become Official Lighting Partner of the German record champions and will work with FC Bayern exclusively in the category "lighting technology and lighting solutions". Both are united by shared ambitions and proximity: they are rooted in Munich, with LEDVANCE's headquarters in direct sight of the Allianz Arena.

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Rouven Kasper, FC Bayern Board Member for Marketing & Sales: "FC Bayern and LEDVANCE are united by their commitment to showcasing success in the right light. Elite sport is all about emotion, energy and special moments, and in LEDVANCE we have gained a strong partner who, like our club, has its roots in Munich whilst also being at home all over the world. We look forward to many successful years together."

Fredrik Ergert von Gillern, Global Head of Brand & Communication at LEDVANCE: "It is no coincidence that this partnership has been formed in Munich: our headquarter is within direct sight of the Allianz Arena. With FC Bayern, we're demonstrating what lighting can achieve, in terms of performance, safety and atmosphere. With this partnership we are further expanding our international project business and shaping the future of sports venues and beyond, while strengthening our global brand perception and sharpening our positioning."

FC Bayern has already relied on LEDVANCE for some lighting projects, and further projects are currently being implemented. At the heart of the partnership lie the shared values and strategic collaboration. Sport is pure emotion, and lighting makes it visible. This shared ambition is to inspire people, create special experiences and further strengthen both partners' positions. With a modern approach and a global focus on growth, FC Bayern and LEDVANCE aim to combine their strengths in the future.

More information here.

Press contact

Patrizia Fauster / Ida Heldt

Mail: LedvanceGlobal@teamlewis.com

Phone: +49 89 17 30 19 -32 / -13