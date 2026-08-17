Lazard Expands Financial Advisory Business in DACH Region and Appoints Dr. Marco Superina to Lead Investment Banking for Switzerland

ZURICH, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lazard today announced the expansion of its Financial Advisory business with the appointment of Dr. Marco Superina to lead investment banking for Switzerland, strengthening the firm's dedicated coverage of the DACH region and its focus on clients across Switzerland. This expansion and appointment reflect the firm's ongoing investment to accelerate growth in Europe by broadening coverage in key markets across the region and its global Financial Advisory franchise as part of its long-term growth strategy, Lazard 2030.

Marco Superina

Marco will be based in Zurich and advise Swiss and international corporations, entrepreneurs and financial sponsors on mergers and acquisitions, capital solutions and other strategic matters. He will be part of the DACH management team led by Marcus Schenck, Head of Financial Advisory for the DACH region at Lazard.

"Switzerland's economy combines some of the world's most recognised global champions with a deep base of internationally minded, founder- and family-owned businesses," said Marcus Schenck, Head of Financial Advisory, DACH. "With Marco joining Lazard to lead our new presence in Zurich, we are strengthening our ability to serve these markets with the same level of local expertise and access to Lazard's global advisory platform."

Marco joins Lazard from UBS, where he served as Head of Global Banking Switzerland, overseeing the firm's coverage and investment banking activities in the country. He previously held senior roles at Credit Suisse, where he began his career at Credit Suisse First Boston in 1997, including Head of M&A Switzerland, Head of M&A Northern Europe and Head of Healthcare M&A for Europe. Marco holds a doctorate in banking and finance from the University of Zurich.

"I have spent almost 30 years advising Swiss companies from within leading financial institutions," said Marco Superina. "Lazard offers clients the independent M&A advice and capital solutions they expect, backed by nearly two centuries of experience advising on some of Europe's most consequential transactions. I look forward to bringing Lazard's global capabilities and local expertise to clients across Switzerland."

About Lazard

Founded in 1848, Lazard is the preeminent financial advisory and asset management firm, with operations in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. Lazard provides advice on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets and capital solutions, restructuring and liability management, geopolitics and other strategic matters, as well as asset management and investment solutions to institutions, corporations, governments, partnerships, family offices and high-net-worth individuals. Lazard is listed on the New York Stock Exchange as Lazard, Inc. under the ticker LAZ. For more information, please visit Lazard.com and follow Lazard on LinkedIn.

Media Contacts

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