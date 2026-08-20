Lawn and Garden Tires Market to Reach USD 1.87 Billion by 2035, Reports Radial Insights

MIDDLETOWN, Del., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Lawn and Garden Tires Market was valued at USD 1.15 billion in 2025 and is projected to expand from USD 1.21 billion in 2026 to USD 1.87 billion by 2035, registering a compound annual growth rate of 4.96% during the forecast period, according to the latest market intelligence study published by Radial Insights.

The new study, titled "Lawn and Garden Tires Market Size, Share, Growth and Trends Analysis, 2025–2035," examines how high equipment ownership, recurring tire replacement, zero-turn mower adoption, battery-powered riding equipment and changing landscaping practices are reshaping tire demand worldwide.

The report provides detailed market intelligence by application, end user, brand tier, distribution channel and region while evaluating OEM fitment trends, replacement cycles, tire construction requirements, electric equipment adoption, competitive positioning and aftermarket opportunities.

U.S. Lawn and Garden Equipment Base Creates Recurring Tire Demand

The United States remains the most important demand center for lawn and garden tires because of its large installed base of riding mowers, zero-turn mowers, garden tractors and other outdoor power equipment.

The U.S. lawn mower market is estimated at USD 6.76 billion in 2025 and projected to reach USD 8.79 billion by 2030, while the broader U.S. gardening equipment market generated USD 26.1 billion in 2025. Lawn mowers represented its largest product segment.

In 2024, Outdoor Power Equipment Institute data indicated that approximately 5.3 million consumer power lawn mowers were shipped in the United States, including roughly 1.2 million rider models, with the dataset estimated to cover more than 90% of industry activity.

A large installed equipment population directly supports aftermarket tire demand because residential mower tires face recurring issues including dry rot, tread wear, punctures and gradual air loss. Residential replacement cycles of approximately two to four years create consistent demand across specialty dealers, home improvement chains and online channels.

The strength of the replacement market is particularly important because riding and zero-turn equipment uses application-specific front and rear tire configurations. Wider rear tires typically carry much of the machine load and provide traction, while front caster tires must support maneuverability and minimize turf damage.

Radial Insights estimates that the scale of the U.S. lawn and garden equipment market contributes approximately 1.0 percentage point to overall market CAGR through 2035.

Key Insights From Radial Insights' Market Study

Riding lawn mowers and zero-turn mowers represent the largest application categories as property owners and professional landscapers seek higher productivity across larger areas.

Frequent tire replacement caused by wear, punctures, aging and demanding operating conditions creates a resilient aftermarket opportunity.

Zero-turn mowers require application-specific tire profiles, including front caster, wide rear pneumatic, flat-free and turf-friendly solutions.

Battery-powered riding mowers are introducing new requirements related to equipment weight, ground pressure, traction and rolling efficiency.

E-commerce is gaining importance as buyers increasingly compare tire dimensions, tread patterns, equipment compatibility, pricing and reviews before making replacement purchases.

"Lawn and garden tires represent a highly recurring replacement market because equipment remains in service for years while tires experience continuous wear, puncture risk and seasonal aging. Zero-turn and electric riding equipment are adding another layer of product specialization, creating opportunities for manufacturers that can deliver application-specific traction, turf protection and durability," said Lucas Harrison, lead specialty and outdoor power equipment analyst at Radial Insights.

Electric Riding Mowers Change Tire Specifications

The transition toward electric outdoor power equipment is introducing new tire design requirements.

Battery packs can increase equipment mass and alter weight distribution, making load support, ground pressure and traction increasingly important considerations. Tire rolling behavior can also affect energy efficiency and operating time.

California's Small Off-Road Engine program applies to spark-ignition engines of 25 horsepower and below used across much of the lawn and garden equipment sector and is intended to facilitate movement toward zero-emission alternatives.

Manufacturers are responding with increasingly capable battery-powered riding equipment.

EGO's 56V TR4200 electric lawn tractor uses 20x10-8 rear tires, specifies 22 PSI rear inflation pressure, carries a 600-pound towing rating and weighs approximately 401 pounds without battery packs.

Husqvarna's R200iX electric rider uses a 50.4V power system with machine weight of approximately 186 kilograms, while Mean Green's EVO 96 combines a 44-kWh battery with a 96-inch cutting deck and operating duration of up to eight hours.

These platforms indicate growing demand for wider rear tires, carefully managed inflation and tread patterns designed to protect turf while supporting heavier electric drivetrains.

Radial Insights estimates that the electric riding mower transition contributes approximately 0.6 percentage points to market CAGR through 2035.

Regional Market Outlook

North America leads the global Lawn and Garden Tires Market with a 41.10% share , supported by high mower ownership, a mature landscaping industry and frequent replacement cycles.

, supported by high mower ownership, a mature landscaping industry and frequent replacement cycles. Europe accounts for 26.95% of global demand. Urban landscaping, established equipment manufacturers and environmental considerations support demand for specialized and increasingly sustainable tire solutions.

of global demand. Urban landscaping, established equipment manufacturers and environmental considerations support demand for specialized and increasingly sustainable tire solutions. Asia-Pacific represents 23.08%, with growth supported by urbanization, infrastructure development, rising household incomes and investment in public and private green spaces.

The complete Radial Insights report provides deeper regional and country-level intelligence for companies evaluating distribution expansion, product positioning and market entry strategies.

https://www.radialinsights.com/report/lawn-garden-tires-market

Lawn and Garden Tires Market Snapshot, 2025–2035

Market Metric Strategic Data Point Historical Period 2020–2025 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2025–2035 2025 Baseline Market Size USD 1.15 Billion 2026 Current Market Size USD 1.21 Billion 2035 Forecast Market Size USD 1.87 Billion Forecast CAGR 4.96 % Leading Region North America North America Market Share 41.10 % Leading Applications Riding and Zero-Turn Mowers Important Growth Channel Replacement / Aftermarket Major Technology Trend Electric Riding Mowers Primary Growth Driver U.S. Lawn and Garden Equipment Installed Base

Distribution Channels Shift Toward Omnichannel Replacement Sales

Specialty garden equipment dealers remain important because buyers frequently need assistance identifying tire dimensions, tread patterns, load requirements and equipment compatibility.

Home improvement retailers such as Home Depot and Lowe's provide broad consumer access and support replacement purchases among residential equipment owners.

E-commerce is gaining share as online platforms make it easier to compare fitments, pricing, tread types and customer reviews. This trend gives tire manufacturers and distributors opportunities to expand direct-to-consumer sales while improving digital fitment tools and product information.

Recent Industry Developments

In June 2025, AriensCo began production of the Gravely Pro-Stance Ultra in Fayetteville, Tennessee, ahead of distribution through North American dealerships. The commercial stand-on mower emphasizes stability and demanding duty cycles, supporting demand for durable front and rear turf tire fitments.

In October 2025, John Deere introduced the Z370RS Electric ZTrak mower, its first residential zero-turn model using removable EGO 56V ARC Lithium batteries. The platform highlights changing weight distribution and ground-pressure requirements associated with electric mowing equipment.

Executive QandA Summary

Q: What is the projected size of the Lawn and Garden Tires Market?

A: The global market is projected to grow from USD 1.21 billion in 2026 to USD 1.87 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 4.96%.

Q: Which region leads global Lawn and Garden tire demand?

A: North America leads with a 41.10% market share due to high riding mower ownership, frequent replacement demand and a mature residential and commercial landscaping industry.

Q: Which equipment category presents a major growth opportunity?

A: Zero-turn and electric riding mowers represent important opportunities because they require specialized tire profiles, greater load support and turf-friendly performance.

Competitive Landscape

The Lawn and Garden Tires Market includes Carlisle, Kenda, Greenball, Maxxis, Titan International, Duro, Trac Gard, Forerunner, Camso, Galaxy, Alliance, BKT, Continental, Bridgestone and General Tire.

Leading suppliers compete through specialized turf tread patterns, puncture resistance, flat-free constructions, OEM relationships and broad aftermarket availability. Product differentiation increasingly focuses on durability, ground protection, equipment compatibility and performance across residential and commercial duty cycles.

Explore the Full Lawn and Garden Tires Market Study

Manufacturers, OEMs, distributors, retailers, investors and outdoor power equipment companies can access the complete Radial Insights study for deeper market intelligence beyond the headline forecast.

The full report provides:

Global market sizing and forecasts through 2035

Riding mower and zero-turn mower demand analysis

Residential, commercial and institutional end-user trends

Electric riding mower tire requirements

Premium, mid-range and economy brand positioning

Distribution channel and e-commerce assessment

Regional and country-level growth opportunities

Competitive benchmarking of leading tire suppliers

Replacement-cycle and pricing intelligence

Product innovation and market-entry opportunities

Request a Free Sample Report:

Visit ( https://www.radialinsights.com/report/lawn-garden-tires-market ) to explore the complete Lawn and Garden Tires Market study, review sample data tables and charts, examine the research methodology and request a free sample report.

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About Us

Radial Insights is North America's leading specialist market research and strategic consulting firm dedicated exclusively to the global tire, rubber, and automotive industries. Headquartered in the United States, the firm delivers proprietary plant-level intelligence, dual-track validated market forecasts, competitive analysis, and custom advisory services spanning 160+ countries.

Its core assets include a continuously updated database tracking 284 tire manufacturing facilities across 38 countries, a rigorous dual-track methodology that reconciles bottom-up and top-down data within strict error tolerances, and 50–80 primary expert interviews per study with OEM purchasing managers, plant directors, and industry executives. Radial Insights supports tire manufacturers, suppliers, investors, and automotive stakeholders with actionable intelligence on market sizing, EV and mobility transitions, supply-chain dynamics, technology roadmaps, regulatory developments, and growth strategy.

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