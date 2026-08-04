Landis+Gyr Adds Senior Leaders to Drive Growth as U.S. Grid Investment Accelerates

The energy technology leader strengthens executive leadership and aligns Grid Intelligence and Connected Platforms to help utilities meet growing demand from AI, electrification and an increasingly distributed energy system

CHAM, Switzerland and ALPHARETTA, Ga., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Landis+Gyr Group AG (SIX: LAND), a global energy technology leader today announced two senior leadership appointments and an evolution of its operating model as the company expands its focus in the growing U.S. utility market.

Roque Martin has joined as Senior Vice President of Connected Platforms, and Eugene Mazo has joined Landis+Gyr as Senior Vice President of Grid Intelligence.

Roque Martin, Senior Vice President of Connected Platforms at Landis+Gyr Eugene Mazo, Senior Vice President of Grid Intelligence at Landis+Gyr

Together, they will lead two complementary businesses aligned with how utilities are modernizing electric and gas networks.

Connected Platforms brings together the intelligent devices, communications technologies and services that form the trusted foundation of utility operations. Grid Intelligence brings together software, analytics, AI and intelligent applications that transform infrastructure and operational data into actionable insights and better decisions.

"The level of investment and innovation happening across the U.S. energy sector is unlike anything we've seen in decades," said Peter Mainz, Chief Executive Officer of Landis+Gyr. "Today, a new story about where our grid is headed is being written as utilities make generational investments in the infrastructure and intelligence required to power AI, advanced manufacturing, transportation and a more electrified economy."

U.S. electricity demand is entering a period of sustained growth after remaining relatively flat for much of the past two decades. Some industry forecasts project U.S. load growth approaching 5% annually through 2035. Data centers are becoming one of the most significant sources of new load. The U.S. Department of Energy cites research estimating that data centers could account for as much as 9% of U.S. electricity consumption by 2030, driven in part by the rapid development and adoption of AI.

"For Landis+Gyr, this is an opportunity to build on generations of utility trust while bringing greater focus and investment to the technologies our customers will need next," Peter said. "The future of the grid will depend on both connected infrastructure and the intelligence to operate it more effectively. Eugene and Roque bring the experience to scale those capabilities and help our customers navigate this next era with confidence."

Leadership for the next era of intelligent energy

Roque most recently served as Chief Executive Officer of Aras and previously held senior leadership positions at PTC and IBM. He has extensive experience leading global technology and enterprise software organizations through periods of growth and transformation while maintaining a strong focus on customers. As Senior Vice President of Connected Platforms, Roque will lead the intelligent devices, communications technologies and services that connect critical assets across electric and gas networks.

"Utilities need secure, resilient platforms that can support today's operations while creating the foundation for capabilities that are still emerging," Roque said. "Landis+Gyr has earned the trust of utilities over more than a century. We're excited to help build on that legacy as our customers prepare their networks for the next generation of energy demand and innovation."

Eugene joins Landis+Gyr from Acuity Brands, where he served as General Manager of the Atrius business, leading the strategy, growth, and global operations of a connected software and IoT platform for intelligent spaces. Prior to that, he was co-founder and CEO of DGLogik, which he scaled and successfully exited through acquisition by Acuity Brands. Throughout his career, Eugene has built and led software-driven businesses that combine data, IoT, and intelligent technologies to help customers solve complex operational challenges. As Senior Vice President of Grid Intelligence, Eugene will lead the company's software, analytics, AI and intelligent applications portfolio. The business is focused on helping utilities use data from connected infrastructure to strengthen reliability, resilience, safety, operational performance and customer service.

"The opportunity is not simply to connect more assets, but to help utilities understand what is happening across their networks and act on that information with greater speed and confidence," Eugene said. "Landis+Gyr has the installed infrastructure, customer relationships and industry expertise to turn grid data into meaningful operational intelligence at scale."

The appointments of Eugene and Roque build on a broader effort to strengthen Landis+Gyr's executive leadership team as the company accelerates its strategy around intelligent energy and long-term growth.

Over the past year, the company has added senior leaders across marketing, strategy and human resources to help position Landis+Gyr for its next phase of growth.

Sheila Dehdashti joined as Chief People Officer and is leading the company's global people strategy, talent development and organizational transformation, helping ensure Landis+Gyr continues building the capabilities and culture needed to support its long-term ambitions.

Lisa Magnuson joined as Chief Marketing Officer and is leading the company's global marketing, communications and brand strategy, helping sharpen how Landis+Gyr communicates its value to customers, partners and investors.

Carter Shoop joined as Chief Strategy Officer and is leading corporate strategy and strategic initiatives, helping align the company's long-term priorities, investments and execution as it expands its position in intelligent energy.

"Building the future of intelligent energy requires exceptional leadership across every part of the business," Peter said. "Together, this leadership team brings deep expertise in technology, strategy, people and market leadership that will help us innovate faster, execute with greater focus and create even greater value for our customers."

About Landis+Gyr

Landis+Gyr is a global energy technology leader delivering intelligent solutions that connect devices, data and decisions across the grid. Our mission is to accelerate the energy evolution through purposeful innovation and trusted partnerships. Trusted by more than 2,000 utilities worldwide, we transform traditional infrastructure into intelligent, networked systems that provide real-time grid visibility and control. With these insights, electric, gas and water utilities can anticipate demand, optimize operations and deliver energy that is more reliable, resilient, accessible, safe and sustainable. For more information, please visit landisgyr.com