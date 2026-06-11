Laminar Named a 2026 World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer

The Physical AI startup transforming process manufacturing joins a global cohort of 100 industry-leading innovators selected to shape the world's most pressing challenges

BOSTON, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Laminar, the only physical AI company that powers Process-Aware Autonomy for self-driving factories, today announced the World Economic Forum selected the company to join the 2026 Technology Pioneer cohort, a group of 100 of the world's most innovative emerging technologies redefining industries worldwide.

Laminar's Patented Inline Sensors

The World Economic Forum's 2026 Technology Pioneer cohort was selected based on criteria that includes delivering cutting-edge frontier technologies with effective go-to-market strategies, strength of ability to drive and sustain long-term impact, growth trajectory, and leadership.

"The world needs more breakthrough technologies to address critical global challenges," said Verena Kuhn, Head of Innovator Communities, World Economic Forum. "We're excited for Laminar to join the 2026 Technology Pioneers Community and for them to contribute to Forum initiatives to drive their mission forward."

Process manufacturing — spanning industries like Food & Beverage, Health & Beauty, and Pharmaceuticals — is one of the most resource-intensive industries in the world. Today's manufacturing facilities use processes that run as pre-programmed, hard-coded automation that results in wasted water, chemicals, and energy. Laminar fixes the waste from these processes with real-time sensor data of the actual process state and uses its foundational ML models to adapt every cycle based on what the process is doing. The result is self-driving processes that self-correct in real-time.

"In every region of the world, processes manufacturers face rising input costs, greater pressure on sustainability mandates and resource management, and rapidly growing product portfolios that introduce greater complexity in every batch of product," said Annie Lu, Laminar Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder. "At the same time, the industry's fundamental inefficiencies have gone unseen and unsolved for decades. Laminar exists to change that."

"Laminar is the first physical AI company delivering full autonomy at scale, across six continents in live manufacturing environments. When a factory can see and respond to what is happening inside its processes in real time, the factory can run both sustainably and productively. We're proud to bring that mission to the World Economic Forum and the Technology Pioneer community," Lu continued.

As a member of the 2026 Technology Pioneers cohort, Annie Lu will attend the WEF Annual Meeting of the New Champions – widely known as "Summer Davos" – taking place in Dalian, People's Republic of China, where over 1,500 leaders from business, government, and civil society will convene to explore how innovation can drive sustainable economic growth. Laminar will engage alongside fellow pioneers and global leaders to shape the agenda on the future of manufacturing, AI, and sustainable industry.

Laminar Process-Aware Autonomy

Laminar pioneers a new category of Physical AI for process manufacturing that unlocks the full potential of more productive and sustainable production lines. The startup's Process-Aware Autonomy stack converts inefficient, pre-programmed automation to dynamic, self-driving processes that save time, chemicals, energy, and water — ultimately powering factories that are more agile and more sustainable.

Process-Aware Sensors: Patented, inline sensors retrofit easily into existing infrastructure and generate a unique, digital fingerprint of what's flowing inside the pipe in real-time.

Process-Aware AI: Factory-proven, foundational ML models interpret the digital fingerprints in the context of a specific manufacturing process to determine the current process state and autonomously drive the optimal next action.

Process-Aware Insights: Laminar's trust layer that transforms millions of historical, real-time, and predictive process measurements into explainable decisions, verified savings, and actionable opportunities so operators can confidently run the best version of their factory.

Laminar Industry Recognition and Awards

Deployed across hundreds of lines on six continents with the top seven of the top ten global Food & Beverage companies like AB InBev, Coca-Cola, and Danone, Laminar's Process-Aware Autonomy delivers an average of 20% fewer chemicals used, 20% less water per cycle, and lines running 15% faster. At Unilever's Poznań facility alone, Laminar saved over €100,000 per line annually across just two lines.

The WEF Technology Pioneer designation adds to a growing body of recognition from the world's most demanding institutions. Laminar recently received the 2026 FoodTech Innovation Award, won the 2026 Edison Award's Gold Award for the Manufacturing & Logistics category, was granted AB InBev's 2024 Cheers Award for outstanding startup partnership, and earned Unilever's 2023 Supplier Startup of the Year. Laminar's solution is also deployed in World Economic Forum Lighthouse factories — a select group recognized for their leadership in cutting-edge industrial technology.

Headquartered at Greentown Labs in Somerville, MA — North America's leading cleantech community, Laminar is a woman-founded startup backed by top-tier investors, including Greycroft, Construct Capital, 2048 Ventures, and Flybridge Capital.

About The World Economic Forum (WEF)

The World Economic Forum, committed to improving the state of the world, is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. (www.weforum.org).

About the Technology Pioneers

Launched in 2000, the Technology Pioneers is a leading community for early-stage companies from around the world that are shaping the future through breakthrough technologies and innovations. These companies are selected for their potential to have a significant impact on business and society and are invited to engage with public and private sector leaders through the World Economic Forum's global platform.

The Technology Pioneers community is part of the Innovator Communities at the World Economic Forum, which convene the world's leading global start-ups across different growth stages from early-stage Technology Pioneers to growth-stage Global Innovators and unicorn companies valued at more than $1 billion.

About Laminar

Laminar's Process Aware Autonomy is an entirely new category of Physical AI reinventing how leading process manufacturers run more productive, sustainable factories. Our patented, inline sensors measure real-time fluid conditions in every production process, informing our factory-proven, foundational Process-Aware Models that interpret process states to drive optimal decisions that maintain quality standards and reduce waste. The Laminar Insights Platform serves as our trust layer for AI decision making and delivers real-time visibility into the time, water, chemical, and energy saved across every cycle, line, and facility. Across six continents, leading manufacturers like AB InBev, Coca-Cola, and Unilever trust Laminar to run their most critical processes and realize self-driving factories. Learn more at runlaminar.com