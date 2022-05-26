Laiye Partners with Accenture to Power Intelligent Automation and Innovation at Scale

SAN FRANCISCO, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Laiye , a leading Intelligent Automation (IA) provider, today announced a partnership with Accenture (NYSE: ACN), a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud, and security, as its global partner and System Integrator (SI) under Laiye's Global Partner Program. Laiye and Accenture will share their knowledge, expertise, and experience to help companies in their digital transformation journey through the scaling up of AI-powered Intelligent Automation.

This strategic partnership accelerates Laiye's business growth and comes on the back of its recently completed $160 million Series C funding round .

"Laiye has made great strides in expanding its success around the world and enhancing its capabilities. This partnership in the Americas will allow Laiye's customers to implement our suite of IA tools and Accenture's cloud expertise and solutions, reflecting our continued and mutual commitment to delivering business excellence for our clients," said Alejandro Arboleda, Vice President at Laiye North America.

"Enterprises all around the world are seeking digital transformation through automation and IT innovation, and all of these solutions rely on the cloud, data, and artificial intelligence. We are excited to partner with Laiye and leverage our system integration and cloud capabilities along with Laiye's integrated IA platform, to help organizations address their automation challenges," said Peter Duncan, Managing Director at Accenture.

According to an Accenture report which analyzed five LATAM economies and several other markets around the world, artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to add up to an entire percentage point to the region's annual economic growth rates by 2035. Countries in the region are already piloting AI solutions to drive further growth, productivity, and economic progress.

"Americas is a region rich in opportunities for growth. This alliance with Accenture will help us serve and further grow this dynamic market by leveraging AI and Laiye's suite of end-to-end IA tools," said Petter Dalén, General Manager at Laiye.

"This strategic partnership between Laiye and Accenture brings together the best of IA and AI. Accenture's Center of Excellence will add a layer of structure to help clients identify, prioritize, and deploy automation at scale across the entire enterprise. Paired together with Laiye's end-to-end IA solutions, customers will see tangible value in enterprise productivity, efficiency, and growth," said Tomas Rey, Director at Accenture Latin America.

