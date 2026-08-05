L8P8, Inc. Introduces Loop8ID Age Shield, a Frictionless Age Verification Solution, Helping Support the UK's Online Safety Act Without Storing Personal Data

Loop8ID Age Shield confirms that the person requesting access to an age-restricted app or website is who they claim to be, using the biometric authentication already built into Apple or Android phones. Loop8ID then connects to the age signal already established on a user's device to return an instant pass/fail result, with no personal data collected or shared. Businesses can add Loop8ID to both mobile apps and websites through a simple OAuth 2.0 API to help meet the requirements of the UK's Online Safety Act.

GLENDALE, Calif., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- L8P8, Inc. today announced Loop8ID Age Shield, a privacy-first middleware platform built on Loop8, the company's biometric identity app that replaces passwords with Face ID, Touch ID, or fingerprint authentication already on a user's phone. Loop8ID Age Shield confirms that the person requesting an age check is the genuine account holder, not someone using a shared device, a borrowed login, or a stolen password.

Once identity is confirmed, Loop8ID requests a simple age-eligibility pass/fail flag from the age signal already established on the user's device via OAuth 2.0, with no identity documents or other personally identifiable information ever collected or stored. Its flexible architecture also enables integration with other third-party age-verification solutions as regulatory requirements continue to evolve.

Contact Loop8ID today to request a demo.

The announcement comes as Ofcom actively enforces the Online Safety Act, requiring platforms hosting age-restricted content to implement highly effective age assurance. Non-compliant organisations can face fines of up to £18 million or 10% of qualifying worldwide revenue. Loop8ID Age Shield is designed to help online businesses adhere to the UK's Online Safety Act age assurance requirements without creating additional repositories of sensitive user information.

"The challenge for many organisations isn't understanding the regulations. It's implementing age assurance in a way that also protects user privacy while still being able to operate their business successfully," said Zarik Megerdichian, Founder and CEO of L8P8 Inc. "Loop8ID was designed to close that gap. It keeps children out and lets verified adults through in seconds, with no documents, no accounts, and no friction."

Many age assurance methods, including digital identity verification, facial age estimation, and payment-based verification, rely on collecting and processing sensitive personal information. These approaches can support Ofcom compliance, but they may increase an organisation's obligations under UK GDPR.

How Loop8ID Age Shield Works

At the centre of Loop8ID Age Shield is Loop8, an app purposefully built to authenticate a user without a master password, using the Face ID or fingerprint check already built into their phone.

Once Loop8 confirms that the request is coming from a genuine account holder, not a sibling on a shared device, a borrowed login, or a stolen password, Loop8ID routes a request to the age signal already established on that person's device, using Apple's Declared Age Range API or Google's Play Age Signals API, where regionally available, which returns a simple pass or fail.

Because Ofcom's standard for "highly effective" age assurance looks at the strength of the underlying proof, not just the speed of the check, Loop8ID Age Shield is built to work with device signals that already meet that bar. Where the device already provides a strong enough age signal, verification is instant and frictionless.

Loop8ID never touches a birthdate, a document, or an identity record. It confirms the person, then asks the platform that already knows their age to answer a yes/no question. It's the privacy layer that lets businesses verify age without becoming custodians of sensitive identity data, because no personal data crosses the wire.

Key capabilities:

Biometric identity confirmation: Face ID, Touch ID, and Android biometrics confirm the person requesting verification is an actual Loop8 account holder before any age signal is ever requested.

Face ID, Touch ID, and Android biometrics confirm the person requesting verification is an actual Loop8 account holder before any age signal is ever requested. Middleware architecture: Live today on Apple iOS in the UK; already integrated with Google's Android age-signal API and positioned to extend automatically as Google completes its UK rollout in the coming months, with no additional integration work required from businesses already using Loop8ID. Built to also integrate with any Ofcom-recognised age verification method.

Live today on Apple iOS in the UK; already integrated with Google's Android age-signal API and positioned to extend automatically as Google completes its UK rollout in the coming months, with no additional integration work required from businesses already using Loop8ID. Built to also integrate with any Ofcom-recognised age verification method. Zero data storage: No Personally Identifiable Information (PII) or documents stored.

No Personally Identifiable Information (PII) or documents stored. On-device processing: Biometric matching happens locally on the user's phone. No fingerprint, face scan, or biometric data is ever transmitted to or stored by Loop8ID.

Biometric matching happens locally on the user's phone. No fingerprint, face scan, or biometric data is ever transmitted to or stored by Loop8ID. Sub-second, passwordless verification: Verification completes in under a second, with no password prompts or redirects to disrupt the customer journey.

Verification completes in under a second, with no password prompts or redirects to disrupt the customer journey. OAuth 2.0 integration: Scalable and deployable within days.

Loop8ID is available and can integrate into any existing system, pilot programmes, and proof-of-concept deployments.

To learn more and schedule a demonstration, visit https://loop8id.com/.

Notes to Editors

The Online Safety Act 2023 received Royal Assent on 26 October 2023. Ofcom, the UK's communications regulator, is responsible for enforcing the Act; its codes of practice for user-to-user and search services came into effect in July 2025, establishing legal duties requiring highly effective age assurance for age-restricted content. Under the Act, Ofcom may impose financial penalties of up to £18 million or 10% of qualifying worldwide revenue, whichever is greater, and may seek court orders requiring internet service providers, payment providers, and advertising networks to restrict services to non-compliant platforms. The Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) independently enforces the UK GDPR and the Data Protection Act 2018.

Loop8 is L8P8's biometric identity app, authenticating users through Face ID, Touch ID, or fingerprint sensor already on their phone rather than a password. Loop8ID Age Shield is one of the first services built on top of that identity layer.

About L8P8, Inc.

L8P8 Inc. is a biometric-based privacy technology company focused on eliminating password dependency and reducing unnecessary exposure of personal information. The company is the creator of Loop8, a personal privacy controller that replaces traditional password-based security with biometric authentication already built into a user's phone, and Loop8ID, a privacy-first identity middleware platform designed to enable age verification and trusted user authentication without requiring businesses to collect or store sensitive personal information, minimising the credential theft and password sharing that can lead to impersonation.

L8P8 Inc. is headquartered in Glendale, California, USA.

Media Relations

Jennifer Sistilli

Loop8ID

pr@l8p8.com

https://loop8id.com/