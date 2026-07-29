Kymera International Appoints Willson Ropp as Chief Executive Officer

Experienced specialty materials executive brings more than 30 years of leadership experience across global manufacturing, operational excellence, business integration, and long-term value creation

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kymera International, a leading global developer and manufacturer of advanced specialty materials and high-performance surface coatings, has announced the appointment of Willson Ropp as Chief Executive Officer, effective June 15, 2026.

Mr. Ropp brings more than 30 years of leadership experience across specialty materials, industrial minerals, and chemicals manufacturing. He joins Kymera at an important stage in the company's continued growth trajectory, bringing deep experience leading complex global manufacturing organizations, strengthening operational performance, and driving enhanced engagement with key commercial partners.

Most notably, Mr. Ropp served as Chairman and CEO of Prince International, where he led the company's transformation into a global growth platform through operational excellence, organic expansion, and the successful integration of 20 acquisitions. His leadership experience aligns closely with Kymera's strategic priorities, including safety, operational excellence, customer success, disciplined growth, and continued support for its global customer base.

"Willson's proven ability to lead high-performing manufacturing organizations, integrate businesses, and drive sustainable growth makes him exceptionally well-suited to lead Kymera into its next chapter," says George Biltz, Chair of Kymera's Board of Directors. "His experience in specialty materials and global industrial markets aligns directly with Kymera's opportunities and long-term strategy. We are confident his leadership will strengthen the organization and support continued value creation for our customers, employees, partners, suppliers, and other stakeholders."

As Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Ropp will focus on advancing Kymera's global strategy while reinforcing the company's commitment to safety, operational excellence, innovation, customer relationships, and long-term performance. His appointment underscores Kymera's continued efforts to strengthen alignment across its global operations and support customers across a wide range of critical end markets.

"Kymera has a strong technical foundation, a global manufacturing footprint, and a talented team serving customers across highly specialized and demanding markets," says Mr. Ropp. "I am honored to join the organization and look forward to working with the team to build on Kymera's strengths, deepen customer and partner relationships, and advance the company's next phase of growth." Mr. Ropp added, "I am also looking forward to working again with Palladium Equity Partners' Marcos Rodriguez, Daniel Ilundain, Justin Green and Adam Shebitz."

Kymera would also like to recognize the exceptional leadership and lasting contributions of former Chief Executive Officer Barton White, who over his 21 years leading the business, played an instrumental role in transforming Kymera into a globally recognized, market-leading specialty materials business. Mr. White will remain actively involved with the company as a member of Kymera's Board of Directors, where he will continue to provide strategic guidance and support.

About Kymera International

Kymera International, through acquisitions, can trace its roots back to the 1800's. Today, Kymera International is a U.S.-owned, leading global developer and manufacturer of advanced specialty materials and high-performance surface coatings. Kymera sells its technically developed products into a wide variety of end markets, including aerospace, defense, medical, electronics, chemical, specialty auto, additive manufacturing, and numerous industrial applications. Kymera International has manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Canada, Australia, Europe, UK, Asia and Brazil. For more information, visit www.kymerainternational.com.