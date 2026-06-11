KuCoin Launches Crypto Cup With Up to 1,400,000 USDT Reward Pool During Global Football Season

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin, a leading global crypto platform built on trust, today announced the launch of KuCoin Crypto Cup, a global football-season trading campaign running from June 11 to July 20, 2026, featuring a reward pool of up to 1,400,000 USDT.

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As digital assets continue to move beyond trading into broader financial and everyday use cases, major global moments are increasingly becoming opportunities to connect participation, engagement and real-world utility. Inspired by the energy, competition and shared excitement of the global football season, KuCoin Crypto Cup brings together multiple ways for users to participate across the KuCoin ecosystem.

Built around the message "One Trophy on the Field. Up to 1,400,000 USDT for Every Type of Trader," KuCoin Crypto Cup is designed as a connected user journey across the KuCoin ecosystem, bringing together Trade, Spend, Grow and Explore experiences through Futures, VIP Premier +, KuCoin Pay, KuCard, Spot, Margin, Earn and KuMining. By connecting market access, trading opportunities, real-world crypto utility, asset management and mining-based rewards in one campaign, KuCoin Crypto Cup reflects KuCoin's broader commitment to making digital assets more accessible, useful and rewarding for users worldwide.

KuCoin Crypto Cup brings the energy of global football into a broader market participation experience. Major sports moments are defined by anticipation, momentum, discipline and performance. KuCoin Crypto Cup translates that same spirit into a dynamic ecosystem journey where users can participate across different products, experiences and reward paths based on their own strategies, preferences and participation styles. Rather than focusing only on top-volume traders, the campaign is structured to support users across different stages of their crypto journey — from active trading and everyday spending to asset management and mining-related exploration.

Following the rhythm of the global football season, KuCoin Crypto Cup will progress through a series of themed participation phases from Group Stage to Final Whistle. Throughout the campaign, users can take part in team trading competitions, individual challenges, lucky draws, spending activities, milestone tasks, KuMining rewards and other reward programs that celebrate participation across the KuCoin ecosystem.

The key reward highlights are the 500,000 USDT Futures main tournament and 500,000 USDT VIP Premier + reward pool, which together form the largest reward categories within KuCoin Crypto Cup. Additional rewards include Spot and Margin rewards of up to 150,000 USDT, Earn rate-up coupons and cash rewards, KuMining hardware, hashrate and purchase-based rewards, as well as KuCoin Pay and KuCard cashback opportunities.

Eligible users can join KuCoin Crypto Cup through the KuCoin platform during the campaign period. Full participation details, reward rules and eligibility requirements are available on the official campaign page.

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is a leading global crypto platform trusted by over 40 million users across 200+ countries and regions. Known for its user-first approach, the platform combines advanced technology, deep liquidity, and strong security safeguards to deliver a seamless trading experience. KuCoin provides access to 1,500+ digital assets through a broad product suite and remains committed to building transparent, compliant, and user-centric digital asset infrastructure for the future of finance, backed by SOC 2 Type II, ISO/IEC 27001:2022, and ISO/IEC 27701:2019 Certifications. In recent years, we have built a strong global compliance foundation, marked by key milestones including AUSTRAC registration in Australia, a MiCA license in Europe, and regulatory progress in other markets.

Learn more at www.kucoin.com.

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