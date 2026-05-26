KuCoin Feed Launches 3.0 to Reward Active Participation and Creator Contributions

New Creator Reward Center, Post-to-Earn gateway, creator tools and verified creator features help enrich community content and move social trading beyond passive following

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin, a leading global crypto platform built on trust, today announced KuCoin Feed 3.0, introducing the Creator Reward Center and a series of upgraded features designed to reward active participation, strengthen creator visibility and enrich community-driven crypto content. The upgrade includes a Post-to-Earn task station, optimized social sharing tools, verified creator badges, official account markers and an enhanced discovery mechanism that gives greater visibility to high-quality creators and content.

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The launch marks the next phase in the continued development of KuCoin Feed. First introduced as an AI-powered crypto intelligence center, KuCoin Feed helped users access market information, trending narratives and trading insights in one place. With KuCoin Feed 2.0 and KuCoin Live, the product evolved into a broader information-to-decision ecosystem. KuCoin Feed 3.0 further extends this journey by turning content creation, community engagement and social sharing into more accessible earning opportunities.

Through the Creator Reward Center, eligible users can participate in Post-to-Earn activities, build their creator presence and access reward opportunities through consistent contribution. The upgraded sharing tools also help users present market views in a more professional format, supporting a smoother path from content discovery to community engagement and trading-related engagement.

KuCoin Feed 3.0 is designed to support a more transparent, actionable and participatory insight-driven decision-making experience. By introducing the Creator Reward Center, verified creator tools and upgraded sharing features, KuCoin is making it easier for users to turn insight into contribution, contribution into recognition, and recognition into earning opportunities. The upgrade also reflects KuCoin's focus on moving beyond passive strategy-following, encouraging users to actively publish, interact and share while helping trusted creators and high-quality content stand out.

KuCoin Feed 3.0 reflects a broader shift — from passive following to active participation and contribution. By combining creator rewards, verified identities, transparent engagement and content-powered community ecosystem, KuCoin Feed aims to support a healthier and more interactive crypto community. KuCoin Feed 3.0 is now available through the KuCoin App.

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is a leading global crypto platform built on trust and security, serving over 40 million users across 200+ countries and regions. Known for its reliability and user-first approach, the platform combines advanced technology, deep liquidity, and strong security safeguards to deliver a seamless trading experience. KuCoin provides access to 1,500+ digital assets through a broad product suite and remains committed to building transparent, compliant, and user-centric digital asset infrastructure for the future of finance, backed by SOC 2 Type II, ISO/IEC 27001:2022, and ISO/IEC 27701:2019 Certifications. In recent years, we have built a strong global compliance foundation, marked by key milestones including AUSTRAC registration in Australia, a MiCA license in Europe, and regulatory progress in other markets.

Learn more at www.kucoin.com.

Disclaimer

The information is for corporate PR purposes only and does not constitute endorsement or investment advice.

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