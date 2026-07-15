Kroll Bolsters Global Economics Capabilities with Acquisition of ABC economics

Strengthens Kroll's competition, regulatory and disputes offering amid growing demand for economic expertise in complex transactions, litigation and investigations

NEW YORK, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kroll, the leading independent provider of global financial and risk advisory solutions, today announced that it has acquired ABC economics, a leading economics and competition advisory firm headquartered in Berlin, Germany. The deal further strengthens Kroll's fast-growing economic and econometric capabilities to advise clients on decisions that are complex, contested or with material capital at risk.

ABC economics has built a strong reputation for advising on competition matters ranging from damage quantification, national and EU-wide mergers and acquisitions, abuse of dominance cases, market definition, cartels and horizontal agreements, vertical agreements, sector inquiries and market investigations, state aid, intellectual property and international trade and commercial disputes including (international) arbitrations and securities litigation, to regulatory matters, for example in telecommunications and energy markets. The firm's work spans multiple jurisdictions and languages, reflecting its footprint and the increasingly international nature of complex disputes.

Founded by renowned economist Frank Maier–Rigaud, ABC economics is recognized for its rigorous, academically grounded approach to competition and regulatory work, as well as its growing role in arbitration and litigation. The firm advises leading law firms, corporations and financial institutions across Europe and internationally.

The acquisition reflects a broader shift in the market, as clients increasingly seek economic expertise alongside traditional accounting and financial analysis to address complex regulatory scrutiny, damage quantification and disputes. Courts, regulators, competition authorities and arbitral tribunals are placing greater emphasis on robust economic evidence, driving demand for specialist advisory capability.

"Kroll is the definitive authority at the intersection of valuation, risk and transactions. Economic analysis is playing a central role in today's most complex litigation, arbitration and regulatory matters," says Michael H. Dolan, President, Financial Advisory, Kroll. "ABC economics brings exceptional intellectual depth, independence and credibility. Together, we are significantly enhancing our ability to help clients navigate high–stakes matters where economics is decisive."

"ABC economics was built with a clear philosophy: rigorous economic thinking, scientific knowledge, intellectual honesty and a focus on substance," says Frank Maier–Rigaud, Founder of ABC economics. "Joining Kroll allows us to take that approach further – working within a global advisory platform that values technical excellence, deep domain expertise and enables us to tackle a broader range of economic questions where we can make a difference."

"This acquisition comes as legal and regulatory markets undergo structural change. Competition and regulatory scrutiny are intensifying globally, while litigation and arbitration increasingly embrace sophisticated economic reasoning rather than purely accounting-based analysis," says Michael Weaver, Managing Director and International Valuation Advisory Services Leader, Kroll.

This transaction follows the successful launch of Kroll Economics and Decision Intelligence earlier this year. Devin Rochford, Managing Director, based in Atlanta, U.S., also recently joined the team.

About Kroll

As the leading independent provider of financial and risk advisory solutions, Kroll leverages our unique insights, data and technology to help clients stay ahead of complex valuation demands. Kroll's team of more than 6,500 professionals worldwide continues the firm's nearly 100-year history of trusted expertise spanning risk, governance, transactions and valuation. Our advanced solutions and intelligence provide clients the foresight they need to create an enduring competitive advantage. At Kroll, our values define who we are and how we partner with clients and communities. Learn more at kroll.com.

About ABC economics

ABC economics supports clients seeking expert economic and econometric advice in competition or regulatory matters, whether in the context of (international) arbitration or litigation cases or in front of competition authorities or regulatory bodies. Combining scientific knowledge with intellectual rigour, sector expertise and a deep understanding of how competition authorities and regulators work, we develop clear and intuitive assessments based on robust economic analysis complementary to the legal arguments. This ensures effective results for our clients.

Our success rests on the firm belief that effective economic consulting results from a combination of a profound understanding and knowledge of economic concepts and methods with a detailed knowledge of the factual, legal and regulatory context within which economic questions arise and are analysed. We view ourselves as providing a bridge between academia and applied economics and are actively involved in policy discussions and in stimulating the academic debate. Our economists regularly publish in highly reputed policy and scientific journals.

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