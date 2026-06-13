Kos Biotechnology Partners Announces Third Closing of Global Life Sciences Fund at $123 Million

NEW YORK and ATHENS, Greece, June 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kos Biotechnology Partners ("Kos"), a global life sciences investment firm bridging the US biopharma ecosystem with Europe, today announced the third closing of its inaugural global life sciences fund, bringing total capital commitments to $123M (€106M). Following its initial launch in December 2025, the fund has secured backing from a syndicate of prominent institutional investors—including lead investor Hellenic Development Bank of Investments (HDBI)—and global family offices.

Kos Biotechnology Partners is the first life sciences-dedicated investment fund in Greece. Notably, it represents the largest launch of a venture capital fund in Greece's history and stands as one of the largest first-time life sciences VC launches in Europe.

The firm deploys strategic capital flexibly across all stages of development, from company formation through Series C. Kos targets high-impact investments in three core life sciences subsectors: biotech/novel therapeutics, pharma services, and tech-enabled technologies.

A Convergence of Biology, Data Science, and Investor Pedigree

"The convergence of novel biology with data science and advanced computing is creating unprecedented opportunities to cure complex diseases," said Dr. Simos Simeonidis, Co-Founder and Managing Partner. "Our mission is to back exceptional entrepreneurs redefining the standard of care by leveraging our proprietary international network to connect US drug development know-how with specialized scientific talent."

Kos was founded by Dr. Simos Simeonidis and Alex Tzoukas, combining elite Wall Street institutional investing expertise with deep scientific domain knowledge, with the vision to build the life sciences ecosystem in Greece.

Dr. Simos Simeonidis brings biomedical training from Columbia and Harvard Medical Schools, alongside over a decade of Wall Street experience analyzing biotechnology companies at Morgan Stanley, Cowen & Co, and RBC, and a strong private/public investment track record at Sarissa Capital and Ally Bridge Group.

brings biomedical training from Columbia and Harvard Medical Schools, alongside over a decade of Wall Street experience analyzing biotechnology companies at Morgan Stanley, Cowen & Co, and RBC, and a strong private/public investment track record at Sarissa Capital and Ally Bridge Group. Alex Tzoukas brings more than a decade of investment banking and private equity experience in the healthcare sector, drawing from his tenure at Deutsche Bank, MTS Health Partners, and Gurnet Point Capital.

brings more than a decade of investment banking and private equity experience in the healthcare sector, drawing from his tenure at Deutsche Bank, MTS Health Partners, and Gurnet Point Capital. Nikos Kostaras joins as the third partner, adding deep operational and strategic expertise, most recently serving as Greece's country head at IQVIA.

"Securing our third closing at $123 million in just a few months validates our cross-border thesis and underscores the immense potential of bridging US scientific innovation and drug development expertise with Europe's advancing life sciences ecosystem," added Alex Tzoukas, Co-Founder and Managing Partner. "Our ability to invest flexibly across all growth stages ensures Kos can function as a committed, long-term operational partner to innovators transforming human health."

Investment Strategy & Operational Momentum

Biotech/Novel Therapeutics: Backing first-in-class or best-in-class modalities addressing critical unmet medical needs.

Backing first-in-class or best-in-class modalities addressing critical unmet medical needs. Pharma Services: Supporting next-generation contract research, development, and manufacturing platforms to accelerate drug discovery.

Supporting next-generation contract research, development, and manufacturing platforms to accelerate drug discovery. Tech-Enabled Technologies: Capitalizing on computational tools, data infrastructure, and machine learning models that de-risk clinical development.

Helping to implement and accelerate its global strategy, the fund leverages the expertise of its advisors, comprising a group of prominent industry leaders drawn from the Greek diaspora in the United States. This elite advisory network brings together world-class scientific minds, clinical experts, and corporate biopharma executives who bridge international networks to help portfolio companies scale globally.

Demonstrating strong operational momentum, Kos has already completed its first two investments. This includes leading the recent financing round for tech-enabled pharma services provider Epikast, alongside a strategic investment in a San Francisco-based biotechnology company to be announced soon. Multiple additional investments are slated for completion later this year.

About Kos Biotechnology Partners

Kos Biotechnology Partners is a global life sciences investment firm based in New York and Athens, Greece. Founded by Dr. Simos Simeonidis and Alex Tzoukas, Kos manages $123 million in assets and invests across all stages of development in therapeutic breakthroughs, innovative pharma services, and tech-driven platforms that advance human health.