Korean Skincare Brand Dr.Althea Launches 345 Relief Serum Exclusively at Sephora UK

LONDON, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the global success of its bestselling 345 Relief Cream, which has surpassed 30 million units sold worldwide, Dr.Althea is launching its new 345 Relief Serum in the UK market, available exclusively at Sephora UK.

Dr.Althea Global Ambassador Jang Wonyoung with the 345 Relief Serum

The 345 Relief Serum, the latest addition to Dr.Althea's bestselling 345 line, embraces the brand's proprietary 345 Relief Complex™ to deliver deep hydration, intensive soothing, and blemish care in a lightweight, non-sticky advanced formula. It has also completed both non-comedogenic and sensitive skin testing, making it suitable for all skin types.

The patented 345 Relief Complex™ is built around a targeted formulation framework of 3 blemish-care ingredients, 4 nourishing ingredients and 5 soothing ingredients, making it ideal for sensitive, irritated and blemish-prone skin in need of hydration and post-breakout care.

Michelle Tulley, Junior Category Manager (Skincare) at Sephora UK, says: "Dr.Althea has already garnered strong interest among UK beauty consumers, and we are delighted to exclusively launch the 345 Relief Serum at Sephora UK. As the world's leading prestige beauty retailer, we are committed to responding to evolving consumer demand and bringing highly sought-after brands and products to our customers."

Evelyn Lee, CEO of Dr.Althea, adds: "We are honoured by the trust of consumers who have embraced Dr.Althea's science-backed formulations and philosophy of supporting long-term skin recovery and health. Inspired by the continued enthusiasm for the 345 Line, we look forward to expanding the range and introducing more innovative skincare solutions in the future."

ABOUT DR.ALTHEA

Founded in 2014, Dr.Althea is a Korean dermatology-inspired skincare brand focused on long-term skin recovery and compromised skin barriers. Blending advanced dermatology with high-performance ingredients, all products are formulated for sensitive skin. Dr.Althea is widely recognized for its hero product, 345 Relief Cream, which has surpassed 30 million units sold worldwide with its soothing, fungal acne-safe, blemish-care, and barrier-repairing formula.

Dr.Althea has received prestigious recognition from major beauty awards, including the ELLE UK Future Of Beauty Awards, and the Marie Claire UK Skin Awards.

ABOUT SEPHORA

Sephora is the world's leading prestige beauty retailer, operating across 36 markets with more than 3,400 stores and a curated selection of nearly 500 brands, alongside its own Sephora Collection. Founded in 1969 and part of the LVMH Group since 1997, Sephora continues to redefine the beauty retail experience, offering innovative, inclusive, and personalised shopping journeys for consumers worldwide.