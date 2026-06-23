KOBIL Named as a Sample Vendor in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Enterprise Applications, 2026

KOBIL mPower, a trusted enterprise SuperApp platform that combines digital identity, secure communication, and business services in a single ecosystem, was recognized as a Sample Vendor in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Enterprise Applications 2026.

SAN DIEGO, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KOBIL, a technology company specializing in secure digital identity, cybersecurity, and enterprise SuperApp technologies, announced that it has been recognized as a Sample Vendor in the "Superapps" profile of the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Enterprise Applications, 2026 report. This marks the third consecutive year that KOBIL has been included in Gartner research for its enterprise SuperApp platform, KOBIL mPower.

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The recognition comes as organizations worldwide increasingly seek to consolidate fragmented digital experiences, streamline access to digital services, and strengthen security through unified application ecosystems.

The growing relevance of SuperApps reflects a broader shift in enterprise technology. According to Gartner, by 2027 more than 50% of the global population will be daily active users of multiple SuperApps, demonstrating how integrated digital ecosystems are becoming a mainstream expectation for both consumers and enterprises. As organizations look to simplify digital operations, improve employee experiences, and accelerate innovation, SuperApps are emerging as a strategic technology priority.

The trend is also being recognized by leading global research institutions. McKinsey & Company has identified platform ecosystems and SuperApps among the business models reshaping global growth, as organizations increasingly seek to combine communication, identity, payments, services, and workflows within a single digital environment.

Enterprise SuperApps Move from Trend to Strategic Infrastructure

"The Enterprise SuperApp market is reaching a tipping point. Organizations are no longer looking for more applications, they are looking for fewer, smarter, and more connected digital experiences. Gartner's continued recognition of KOBIL reflects the growing importance of secure SuperApp architectures in enterprise transformation. As digital identity becomes the foundation of modern business ecosystems, we believe the next generation of enterprise platforms will be built around trust, security, and interoperability. KOBIL mPower was designed precisely for that future." Ismet Koyun, Founder and CEO, KOBIL

While SuperApps first gained traction in consumer markets, organizations are increasingly adopting the model to address fragmented digital environments that often require employees and customers to navigate multiple disconnected applications and systems.

Enterprise SuperApps bring together workflows, communications, business applications, and services into a unified environment, helping organizations improve operational efficiency, reduce complexity, and enhance user experiences.

However, implementing enterprise-scale SuperApps requires more than simply combining applications. Organizations must ensure governance, compliance, cybersecurity, identity management, and seamless integration across multiple services and departments. This creates a growing demand for platforms that can provide both flexibility and enterprise-grade security.

KOBIL mPower Combines Identity, Security, and Enterprise Services

KOBIL mPower is an enterprise SuperApp platform designed to help organizations build secure digital ecosystems around a trusted digital identity infrastructure.

At the core of the platform is KOBIL's secure and verified digital identity technology, enabling users to access authentication, secure messaging, document sharing, internal approval workflows, and legally compliant electronic signature capabilities through a single interface.

The platform's miniApp framework allows organizations to rapidly deploy new digital services while preserving existing security, compliance, and governance standards. This enables enterprises to accelerate digital transformation initiatives without redesigning critical business processes or compromising security.

By bringing digital identity, communication, and business services together in one environment, KOBIL mPower helps organizations create more connected, efficient, and secure digital workplaces.

About KOBIL

Founded in 1986, KOBIL is a global technology company specializing in secure digital identity, cybersecurity, and SuperApp technologies. Headquartered in Germany, KOBIL delivers innovative solutions for governments, financial institutions, enterprises, and startups, enabling millions of users worldwide to access secure digital services.

KOBIL mPower is the company's enterprise SuperApp platform that combines digital identity, secure communication, business applications, and digital services into a unified ecosystem operating across both mobile and desktop environments.

For more information, visit https://mpower.kobil.com or contact hello@kobil.com.

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Full Name/Company Name : KOBIL Technologies Inc.

Location : San Diego, California

Email address : hello@kobil.com