Kibar Americas Appoints Derek Keddy as President to Lead Next Phase of Growth

CHICAGO, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kibar Americas Group, a leading supplier of flat-rolled aluminum products in North America and a wholly owned subsidiary of Türkiye-based Assan Alüminyum, has appointed Derek Keddy as President of its North America Rolling Business Unit. Keddy will lead the company's continued growth strategy and support the ramp-up of operations following Kibar Americas' recent acquisition of the aluminum foil production facility in Fairmont, West Virginia.

Derek Keddy Photo

With more than 25 years of leadership experience across the aluminum, manufacturing, and energy sectors, Keddy brings a proven track record of driving business performance, operational excellence, and strategic growth. Throughout his career, he has led financial strategy, commercial operations, business transformation initiatives, mergers and acquisitions, and major capital investment programs for global organizations.

Most recently, Keddy held executive leadership positions at Novelis, where he was responsible for advancing profitability, growth initiatives, operational performance, and significant investment projects across North America. He has also played key roles in large-scale acquisition integrations and the management of complex businesses generating billions of dollars in annual revenue.

"Derek's appointment reflects our long-term commitment to North America and to building a stronger aluminum platform in the region," said Göksal Güngör, Chair of Kibar Americas Group. "We are confident he will help advance this next phase of growth."

"We are pleased to welcome Derek to Kibar Americas at such an important stage in our growth journey," said Atilla Cetinel, COO of Kibar Americas Group, "His deep industry knowledge, leadership experience, and strategic perspective will be invaluable as we expand our presence in North America and begin a new chapter with our Fairmont facility."

The acquisition of the Fairmont plant marks a significant milestone for Kibar Americas as the company expands its manufacturing footprint and strengthens its position in the North American aluminum market. The facility is currently preparing to commence operations, with ambitious plans to ramp up production during the second half of the year to serve growing customer demand.

Known for his collaborative leadership style and strong commercial and operational expertise, Keddy will play a key role in supporting the successful launch of the Fairmont facility while advancing Kibar Americas' long-term growth objectives.

Keddy holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from University College Dublin, Ireland, and an Executive MBA from Emory University's Goizueta Business School.

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