Kevin De Bruyne joins Crypto Platform Phemex as Brand Ambassador

The platform is excited to welcome De Bruyne, and sees its ethos to embrace change, act swiftly and stay humble reflected in the athlete's presence on the pitch. The two parties join forces to make waves for both sports fans and crypto enthusiasts alike.

Phemex will work with De Bruyne on several initiatives like the Phemex Citizen to elevate household awareness of the exchange's innovative features and help educate new users to understand and explore the future of crypto.

Phemex's mission is to provide excellent investment opportunities for all to leverage their full capacity. By building a cutting-edge crypto trading exchange, Phemex empowers users in a world with boundless opportunity, greater equality, and freedom. By handing people the ability to craft their own destiny, Phemex eliminates privilege and exclusivity.

Within just over two years, Phemex has burst onto the crypto landscape and at times reached into the top 5 crypto derivatives platforms worldwide, according to CoinMarketCap. This explosive growth could only have been achieved by the project's unwavering commitment to providing value for users.

Phemex CEO Jack Tao said: "Kevin De Bruyne is the complete footballer who constantly adapts to the game situation and makes the right play. In a similar vein, Phemex looks to set trends and be the quintessential playmaker in the crypto industry. We look forward to working together to showcase how our comprehensive and easy-to-use platform empowers users to break through and break free in their financial journey."

De Bruyne commented: "My interest in cryptocurrency has been growing for a while now and I am thrilled Phemex asked me to join forces with them. I have been really impressed with Jack and his team and I am really looking forward to support their journey to further develop and explore the future of cryptocurrency."

Notes to Editor

Related links

www.phemex.com

About Phemex

www.phemex.com

The Phemex platform arose from humble beginnings. CEO Jack Tao and seven other co-founders had previously worked at Morgan Stanley, but they recognized the limitations of traditional finance. Wall Street was full of backroom negotiations and privileged dealings, which Tao believed led to a defective financial system that took advantage of ordinary investors. He turned to cryptocurrency and strongly supported its tenet of decentralization. However, at the time the crypto industry was filled with unprofessional platforms that often broke down during times of high market volatility, showing little accountability toward users. So in 2019, Tao and a team of fintech experts co-founded Phemex to bring greater maturity to the crypto space while granting regular users the opportunity to break through and break free into financial independence.

About Kevin De Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne is a Belgian professional footballer who plays in midfield for the current Premier League Champions, Manchester City F.C. Known for his world class ability on the pitch, amassing over 450 appearances for both Club and Country, Kevin has won 9 major honours since his Club record breaking move to Manchester City in 2015. Kevin's individual quality has shone throughout his time at the Club, winning both the UEFA Midfielder of the Year Award and PFA Players' Player of the Year award for his stellar campaign during the 2019/20 season. He signed a contract extension with Manchester City in 2021 and hopes to bring glory to his national team in the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup.

This press release is for informational purposes only. Contract trading is a high-risk activity with the potential for huge gains and losses. Trading regulations differ by country, and it is the responsibility of the user to check before trading.

The information does not constitute as investment advice from Phemex or Kevin De Bruyne. All trading is done at your own discretion and your own risk.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1826735/Kevin_De_Bruyne.jpg

SOURCE Phemex