Kavalan Returns to Israel with Eurostandart

New partnership marks Kavalan's return to one of the Middle East's most established whisky markets

TAIPEI, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kavalan Distillery has announced its return to the Israeli market with the appointment of Eurostandart LTD as its official distributor, marking a new chapter for the award-winning Taiwanese single malt in a market where demand for premium whisky continues to grow among enthusiasts.

King Car Group Chairman Mr. YT Lee said Eurostandart's strong market expertise and nationwide reach will help strengthen Kavalan's presence across retail, hospitality, specialist retail and e-commerce channels.

Kavalan's core range offers versatile styles to enjoy neat or in cocktails, from the fresh and fruity Classic to the rich and layered Triple Sherry Cask.

"We're delighted to bring Kavalan back to Israel with a partner that shares our commitment to quality and long-term brand building. Israeli whisky drinkers have a genuine appreciation for craftsmanship and distinctive flavour, and we look forward to introducing more consumers to the diversity of our award-winning Taiwanese single malt range."

Founded more than 24 years ago, Eurostandart LTD is one of Israel's established premium beverage distributors. With more than 100 years of combined management experience, the company serves specialist retailers, supermarkets, hotels, restaurants and private clients across Israel.

A spokesperson for Eurostandart said:

"Eurostandart stands for innovation, uncompromising product quality and excellent value for money. Kavalan has earned worldwide recognition for redefining what world whisky can achieve. We are excited to build the brand in Israel through specialist retail, education, Whisky Live Tel Aviv and meaningful consumer activations."

The portfolio includes award-winning expressions such as Solist Fino Sherry Single Cask Strength, named Whisky of the Year at the 2025 International Whisky Competition, and LÁN Single Malt Whisky, winner of the Best of the Best Single Malt award at the 2025 Tokyo Whisky and Spirits Competition.

Available at launch are Classic, Distillery Select No.1, Distillery Select No.2, Triple Sherry Cask, Concertmaster Port Cask Finish, and the Solist range, featuring ex-Bourbon, Fino Sherry and Vinho Barrique Single Cask Strength expressions, alongside LÁN Single Malt Whisky.

About Kavalan Whisky

Kavalan Distillery in Yilan County has been pioneering the art of single malt whisky in Taiwan since 2005. Our whisky, aged in intense humidity and heat, sources the crystal meltwaters of Snow Mountain and is enhanced by sea and mountain breezes. These conditions combine to create Kavalan's signature creaminess. Taking Yilan County's old name, our distillery is backed by more than 45 years of beverage-making under parent company, King Car Group. We have collected 1,000 gold or higher awards from the industry's most competitive contests.

About Eurostandart

Founded in 2003, Eurostandart LTD is an Israeli importer and distributor specialising in premium wines and spirits. Representing a portfolio of internationally recognised brands, the company serves retail, hospitality and specialist channels across Israel. Guided by a commitment to quality and long-term partnerships, Eurostandart supports its brands through professional marketing, education and nationwide distribution.

https://www.eurostandart.co.il/

Contact:

Kaitlyn Tsai

kaitlyn@kingcar.com.tw

Wendy Wang

wendywa@kingcar.com.tw