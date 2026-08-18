Kat Florence Hotel Enters Its Next Chapter, Introducing The Kat Florence Reserve, Imperial Jade Manor and Every-Night Star Chef Dinners Included

Together, the additions represent a natural evolution for the celebrated boutique hotel, further establishing it as one of Canada's most high end, private, ultra-rarity-seekers' travel destinations where fine artistry, royal hospitality, and nature's beauty exist in remarkable harmony.

"Everything I make, I make because it exists only once," says Kat Florence. "That's true of the stones I set, and it's true of this hotel. I do not build for more guests. I build so the guests I do have receive something that can't be repeated anywhere else. Every layer I've added is something I'd want for someone I love staying under my own roof."

At the heart of the experience is the Kat Florence Reserve, an exclusive 100-acre private nature sanctuary that extends the guest experience beyond the hotel's historic limestone.

Accessible only to selected hotel guests and by invite-only, the Reserve estate includes Kat's personal residence, and encompasses protected forest and wildlife, 2500 linier feet of secluded riverbanks and 100 acres of a private natural reserve of the famous Elora Gorge. Invited guests will experience the grounds with Kat's Private Reserve Guide, exclusively one couple or suite at a time (to protect the land), to enjoy restorative forest walks, local wildlife spotting, and luxury picnics at the Gorge river. The conservation is not and will never be intended for the masses; Kat Florence passionately purchased this land in her hometown to ensure it never gets corporation-developed on, and that this sanctuary of her childhood remains lovingly cared for but vastly untouched for the plant and wildlife within.

Imperial Jade Manor

Complementing the introduction of the Reserve is Imperial Jade Manor, a meticulously Kat-restored heritage residence (formerly Rosemount Cottage, est. 1870's, and later Saint Margaret's All Girls School) the artist personally lived in and hosted numerous VIP gem clients and celebrities in over the years. The acre estate was raised in the Italianate Revival style from limestone quarried close to home - the same stone that has given Elora its character since the mid-nineteenth century.



In addition to expected grandiose elements like in-residence spa facilities, 6-figure custom stone hot bath beneath the stars, 60 foot swimming pool and much more, the Imperial Jade Manor houses its own, celebrity Private Chef to cater to those staying in residence: Chef Dale Mackay, Canada's first Top Chef winner, the formerly youngest ever recipient of the Relais & Chateaux Grand Chef designation, former Head Chef for Gordon Ramsey in New York and Japan, former Executive Chef of Daniel Boulud's Dinex Group and many more.

Nightly, Star Chef Dinners Included For All Hotel Guests (And The New, Royal Chef)

Every stay at The Kat Florence Hotel is accompanied by a multi-course tasting dinner each and every night, prepared and led by a team of her rotating Master Chefs. Renowned names of her Chef fleet including Anthony Bish (as seen on Master Chef, Iron Chef, cooking for royal families and more) and Chef Marc Collyer (formerly of twice Michelin starred The Manor House UK), and newly arrived to the fleet is Private Chef to the stars and royals around the globe as well as international television personality Neill Anthony. Chef Neill comes from decades of Michelin fine dining abroad (with Gordon Ramsay, Marcus Wareing and Alyn Williams), and has cooked for an endless list of the world's most private and wealthy include Britain's King Charles, Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate, Elton John, Madonna, U2, Paul McCartney, been on tour with Middle Eastern Royal families as their private on-call Chef, and much more.For those fortunate to get an invite, royalty-regular Chef Neill will be cooking at Don & Kat's Private Dining escape on the river, a tranquil riverside space, with private terrace overlooking the Grand River.

The new Library on the River offers an additional peaceful setting for hotel guests to read, work, relax and take in the surrounding landscape. Complimentary Sundowners happen once or multiple times during your stay inspired by luxury safari lodges of Southern Africa, where guests gather and mingle for outdoor drinks before supper.



When you stay at the house of Kat Florence, you never know which of her Master Chefs will be entertaining you that evening, or what inspired ingredients and flavours you'll be experiencing. You just know you'll be sitting down to the rarest of elite Chef dining experiences on Earth, every night you're staying in her haven – her gift to all her guests.



A Living Gemstone Gallery



Art has always been at the heart of Kat Florence's vision, and beginning this season, guests will discover an evolving collection of museum-worthy, 7 figure value gemstones displayed throughout the hotel's original 1848 limestone walls, transforming the historic building's Living Room into a living gallery unlike any other in North America.

Carefully curated from the Kat Florence Atelier, the rotating collection includes the largest, flawless 424.8 carat Royal Velvet Blue Tanzanite ever offered at auction, the largest matching pair of Flawless Unheated Paraiba earrings to ever go to auction and the world's largest flawless 52.48 carat Jeremejevite set in D flawless diamonds. Rather than sitting behind traditional museum displays, these extraordinary works instead provide inviting moments of unexpected discovery as guests move through the property.

Since opening, Kat Florence Hotel has earned international recognition for its intimate, highly personalized approach to ultra-rare travel experiences and royal hospitality. This expansion builds on that vision while further establishing both the hotel and Elora as one of Canada's most compelling, exclusive tourism destinations.

Press here for full photo gallery of Coco Rocha and Kat Florence

For interviews, media visit requests or additional high res images contact: service@strategyhouseagency.com



About Kat Florence Hotel (www.katflorencehotels.com / @katflorencehotels)

Nestled along the banks of the Grand River in the heart of Elora, Ontario, Kat Florence Hotel is an intimate prestige retreat founded by world-renowned jewellery designer and seven-time world record-breaking rare gemstone artist Kat Florence. Housed within a meticulously restored 1848 limestone building, the hotel seamlessly blends heritage architecture with contemporary luxury through thoughtfully designed accommodations, exceptional dining and deeply personalized service.

All guest stays at Kat Florence Hotel famously include:

*Chef's Tasting Dinner by one of Kat's world-renowned star Chefs every night you stay

*Breakfast baskets, freshly baked & delivered to your room each morning, just-made by Chef Marc Collyer (formerly of Michelin "The Manor House" in The Cotswolds)

*Chilled welcome bottle of Veuve Clicquot Champagne, love Kat x

*60 Minute, La Mer-infused massage in your suite by Kat's personal, Master Masseuses

*Outdoor Nordic spa hot & cold therapy pools, sauna and fireplace

*Limitless, day to night access to edible art at the hotel's 'Infinity Patisserie' by Chef Marc

*Rolls Royce & Bentley chauffer and valet service

*Personal concierge service for your every errand or need